‘Cheer’ Star Jerry Harris Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

High-profile cheerleader Jerry Harris has been arrested and charged with production of child pornography, according to local media reports.

Harris, best known for appearing in Netflix’s Cheer docuseries, has been the subject of an FBI investigation related to alleged inappropriate sexual conduct with a minor.

On Monday, the FBI executed a search warrant at a Naperville, Illinois, home related to the investigation. The FBI investigation stems from allegations made by cheerleading industry giant Varsity Brands, which has banned Harris from any future public affiliation with the company.

