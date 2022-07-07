'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris Sentenced 12 Years Behind Bars In Child Pornography Case

Jerry Harris, a 22-year-old who rose to prominence through his role on Netflix‘s Cheer docuseries, has received a 12-year sentence in federal prison for his involvement in a case involving child pornography (CP).

ZRSD NEWS reports: Jerry Harris sentenced to 12 years in prison. According to media reports, US series star Jerry Harris (“Cheer”) has been sentenced to twelve years in prison for sexual offenses against minors. The 22-year-old is said to have persuaded a 17-year-old. pic.twitter.com/WAGFK9XMlD — Civil rights activist and German politician (@RightsGerman) July 7, 2022

The situation went down on Wednesday, and — after his 12-year prison sentence — Harris will also have to complete 8 years of court-supervised release, Joseph D. Fitzpatrick, assistant U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, told NBC News.

Harris pleaded guilty to two charges involving underage boys, then-aged 15 and 17, back in February. Specifically, he admitted to sexually assaulting the 15-year-old in a cheer competition restroom and paying the 17-year-old to send him sexually explicit pictures through Snapchat.

While the disgraced Netflix star admitted to similar misconduct involving other underage boys, these charges were thrown out as part of a plea deal.

Jerry Harris “used his celebrity and wealth to continue his exploitation of children, expanding the tools available to him to manipulate them into gratifying his seemingly insatiable sexual desires.” He was sentenced today to 12 years in federal prison. https://t.co/M2AhWlVMit — Marisa Kwiatkowski (@byMarisaK) July 6, 2022

While in court on Wednesday, Harris apologized to the victims — calling his deplorable actions “wrong and selfish.”

Story continues

“I regret my decisions, and I am deeply sorry,” Harris said in a statement that his attorney, Todd Pugh, shared, according to USA Today.

“All I can do going forward is to try to do better and be a better person. I do not deserve forgiveness, but I do pray that one day you might find it in your hearts,” he continued.

Sarah Klein, an attorney representing the family that first called attention to Harris’s crimes, also spoke on the situation.

“Jerry Harris’s guilt has been firmly established,” Klein said, per USA Today. “The sentence he received reflects the severity of his crimes and the lifetime of pain his victims will suffer.”

“Harris used his celebrity and wealth to continue his exploitation of children, expanding the tools available to him to manipulate them into gratifying his seemingly insatiable sexual desires,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelly Guzman, who argued for Harris to receive a 15-year-sentence, added in her sentencing memorandum.

Accusations against Harris, who starred on the first season of Cheer, came out in 2020 after two twin brothers came forward with allegations of abuse. He was soon arrested on suspicion of producing CP.

Eventually, more and more allegations against Harris came out, though he initially pleaded not guilty, according to PEOPLE. Notably, these allegations were addressed in the second season of Cheer.

Now, despite most of the charges against Harris being dropped through the plea deal, he has been held accountable in the eyes of the law.

“With his plea of guilty, Jerry will spend the rest of his life making amends for what he has done,” his defense team noted in a statement, according to PEOPLE. “His hope is that he can demonstrate to those harmed by his conduct that he can one day earn back his value to them as a human being and that as he continues to become an adult, he can indeed make a contribution that matters.”