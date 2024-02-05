High school cheerleader critically injured after hit and run
A student cheerleader was struck and critically injured in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night outside Newark Arts High School.
A student cheerleader was struck and critically injured in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night outside Newark Arts High School.
Here's everything you need to know about the Super super couple — all in one place.
Going to college is an opportunity to be independent and develop good financial habits. We looked at the best credit cards for students to help you find the right one.
Taylor Swift announced her new album at the Grammys. When will it come out? What's the Joe Alwyn connection? Is there a bonus song? Here's what we know.
Amazon's No. 1 bestseller has won my heart ... and that of 25,000+ shoppers: 'I’ll never buy another North Face jacket again,' says a fan. Take that.
It was a female-dominated year at the Grammys, with these legends delivering some of the show’s best moments.
Fred Zinkie offers a first base primer for 2024 fantasy baseball drafts, revealing his top options and some potential breakout candidates.
A new deal has brought the Google Chromecast with Google TV 4K back down to $40, which is 20 percent off its usual price.
The stories you need to start your day: A historic Grammys night, California’s bad weather continues and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
When you feel the future is changing, it's usually a good time to get prepared for it.
Women reigned supreme at the 66th annual Grammy Awards Sunday night.
The 2026 World Cup schedule is maddeningly complex. FIFA has revealed some details, but others won't be released until later.
Wyndham Clark set a new course record with his 12-under 60 on Saturday, which ended up winning him the tournament.
Earl Cureton, who grew up in Detroit and spent three seasons playing for the Pistons, worked as a team community ambassador for the past decade.
The match organizer apologized for the Messi no-show as the Hong Kong government threatened to pull funding: "The organizer owes all football fans an explanation."
This week, read about autonomous vehicle company Motional, why the Tesla board is likely having discussions about Elon Musk's 2018 $56 billion pay package, a new unicorn focused on student transportation, and more. Amid all the layoffs and startup failures, there is also hiring going on. A little bird pointed us to one particularly interesting hire over at Elon Musk's The Boring Company.
FIFA unveiled the location for every 2026 World Cup game, including the final and opener, on Sunday. The entire tournament will be held in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
Vaccaro could go on and on about how sports betting in Las Vegas became mainstream — and the key role he played in making that happen.
A 2011 Saab 9-3 XWD Turbo4 Sport Sedan, one of the last Saabs ever sold in the United States, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
Get ready to rock this versatile little number until spring.
A group of men, presumably Oakland students, stood shirtless under one of the baskets during Saturday's game Cleveland State. By midway through the second half, many of them had shaved heads.