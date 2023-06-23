Cheerleader's mom files $5 million lawsuit against city, schools over daughter's stabbing

The mother of a Mount Vernon cheerleader who survived a stabbing attack by a rival cheerleader is suing the city and Mount Vernon school district for $5 million for failing to protect her daughter.

Mainece Simpson was injured and her best friend Kayla Green was killed during a melee April 8, 2022, at East Prospect and Gramatan avenues following a parade and City Hall ceremony honoring the state champion Mount Vernon Knights boys varsity basketball team.

Both girls were members of the school’s junior varsity cheerleading squad. The 15-year-old who stabbed them was a member of the Supreme All Stars, an independent squad that according to the lawsuit was associated with the city recreation department. That girl pleaded guilty to manslaughter last year and was sentenced to 3-to-9 years in a state juvenile detention center.

Nicole Duncan, right, and her daughter, Mainece Simpson, with their lawyer Lauren Raysor, on June 23, 2023, discussing Duncan's lawsuit against Mount Vernon and the Mount Vernon school district related to the stabbing of Mainece and her best friend Kayla Green by a rival cheerleader on April 8, 2022, in downtown Mount Vernon. Green was killed in the attack.

Sentencing: Mount Vernon teen sentenced in fatal stabbing of cheerleading rival Kayla Green

Suit cites past incidents, violence

The lawsuit by Simpson’s mother Nicole Duncan alleges that school officials and police failed to adequately investigate an earlier attack on Simpson at the school in July 2021 as well as subsequent bullying and acts of violence by SAS members against the junior varsity cheerleaders.

Raysor said that things might have turned out differently for Green and Simpson if action had been taken regarding those incidents. And she said more security should have been available the day of the parade when officials knew large groups of teenagers were going to be downtown.

"You should have planned better, City. You should have had more cops on the scene, City," Raysor said.

Duncan said her daughter's physical wounds to her arm and back have not completely healed but she is most concerned about the trauma that continues to affect her.

"Her everyday life, it's been a living hell," she said.

Raysor provided a copy of the lawsuit and said it was going to be filed in state Supreme Court in Westchester on Friday or over the weekend.

A Mount Vernon spokesman said the city had no comment at this early stage of the litigation. A spokesman for the school district said there would be no comment on pending litigation.

An expected lawsuit by Green's family has not yet been filed.

