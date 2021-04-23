A cheerleader's Snapchat profanity gets U.S. Supreme Court's attention

  • Levy, a former cheerleader at Mahanoy Area High School, poses in an undated photograph
  • Levy, a former cheerleader at Mahanoy Area High School, poses in an undated photograph
  • Levy, a former cheerleader at Mahanoy Area High School, poses in an undated photograph
1 / 3

A cheerleader's Snapchat profanity gets U.S. Supreme Court's attention

Levy, a former cheerleader at Mahanoy Area High School, poses in an undated photograph
Andrew Chung
·4 min read

By Andrew Chung

(Reuters) - Two days after Mahanoy Area High School in Pennsylvania held its cheerleading tryouts, ninth-grader Brandi Levy was still fuming about being passed over for a spot on the varsity squad.

While a younger girl had been picked for varsity, Levy was facing another year relegated to the junior varsity cheer squad. That Saturday afternoon in May 2017 - standing not on school grounds but in the Cocoa Hut convenience store in Mahanoy City in the state's coal country - Levy pulled out her cellphone and, along with a friend, raised her middle finger to the camera.

Levy, age 14 at the time, posted the photo to the Snapchat social media platform, adding a caption using the same curse word four times to voice her displeasure with cheerleading, softball, school and "everything."

That posting prompted the school to banish her from the cheerleading squad for a year. It also led to a major U.S. Supreme Court case testing the limits of one of America's bedrock constitutional rights. The nine justices on Wednesday are due to hear arguments on whether this disciplinary act by a public school - a government institution - violated the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment guarantee of freedom of speech.

For Levy, now 18 and a college student studying accounting, the punishment at the time felt instinctively wrong.

"I was thinking through my head that was unfair, like how could I be punished for something so small? And I didn't do it in school, so I was questioning why," Levy said in an interview.

"I shouldn't have to be afraid to express myself and I should be able to do it how I want to without being punished by anybody. What I said, it wasn't targeting, it wasn't bullying, harassment, or anything like that," Levy added.

Backed by the American Civil Liberties Union, Levy and her parents sued the Mahanoy Area School District seeking reinstatement to the squad and a judgment that her First Amendment rights had been violated.

The Philadelphia-based 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with Levy, finding that the First Amendment bars public school officials from regulating off-campus speech. The district then appealed to the Supreme Court.

Under a 1969 Supreme Court precedent, public schools may punish student speech that would "substantially disrupt" the school community. Levy's case will determine whether this authority extends beyond the schoolhouse gates.

The Supreme Court is due to rule by the end of June.

'THE WILD WEST'

A decision in favor of Levy, according to the district and its supporters, could make it harder for teachers and administrators to curb bullying, racism, cheating and invasions of privacy, all frequently occurring online, outside school property or during off hours.

President Joe Biden's administration supports the district, arguing that off-campus student speech deserves broad protection unless it threatens the school community or targets specific individuals, groups or school functions.

"Principals have to ensure the safety and well being of everybody on their campus," said Ronn Nozoe, chief executive officer of the National Association of Secondary School Principals. "It can't be the Wild West."

The district has argued that off-campus student speech can harm a school and its functions, noting that in the internet era the lines between on-campus and off-campus are blurred.

"If a student on the weekend uses her private email to blast harassing messages to school email accounts, where did the speech happen?" the district asked in a legal filing.

Levy's photo was visible for 24 hours on Snapchat, along with another post questioning the younger girl's selection. Some cheerleaders and students chafed at the posts and the controversy disrupted classes, according to court papers. The cheerleading coaches removed Levy from the team, saying she had broken various rules and undermined team cohesion.

After she sued, a judge ordered Levy's reinstatement to the squad, finding that her actions had not been disruptive enough to warrant the punishment. The 3rd Circuit went further, deciding that the Supreme Court's 1969 precedent, known as Tinker v. Des Moines Independent Community School District, does not apply to off-campus speech and school officials may not regulate such speech.

The ACLU said giving educators the power to police off-campus speech would extend censorship everywhere young people go and prompt schools to conduct "dragnet online surveillance" of students.

"There's lots of things that schools can do to protect students from bullying and harassment that doesn't involve punishing kids for speech that they engage in off campus," said Sara Rose, an attorney at the ACLU of Pennsylvania who is involved in the case.

The religious-liberty group Alliance Defending Freedom told the justices in a brief to guard against fueling "cancel culture," a term used by conservatives to criticize the pushback against public figures deemed to have said or done something deemed offensive by others.

(Reporting by Andrew Chung in New Orleans; Editing by Scott Malone and Will Dunham)

Recommended Stories

  • An armed New York mayor? Democratic ex-cop plans to ride an anti-crime message to City Hall.

    Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, a former NYPD captain, is talking tough on crime and might convince Democrats to make him the next mayor of New York.

  • Texas to create separate band in which members won't have to play controversial 'Eyes of Texas'

    The announcement comes after the school said in March that band members would no longer be required to play the song.

  • Unions warn Senate Democrats: Pass the PRO Act, or else

    Losing unions’ support ahead of 2022 could be devastating to Democrats, who are looking to maintain — and, ideally, build on — their razor-thin majorities in the House and Senate in the upcoming midterm elections.

  • California public schools see 'sharp decline' in enrollment

    California public schools have experienced a sharp decline in enrollment this year as the pandemic forced millions into online school, according to data made public Thursday. The drop came as the state's school districts dawdled in bringing children back to the classroom, making California one of the slowest in the country to reopen schools. The California Department of Education data shows that the number of students at K-12 schools dropped by more than 160,000 this academic year, most of them at the K-6 level, to a total of 6 million.

  • Gun control is a lost cause. Come despair with me.

    So strong is the constituency for firearms ownership in Congress that a law is on the books immunizing gun manufacturers.

  • Federal officers seek to block shooting trial in state court

    A federal judge is scheduled to hear arguments on whether Virginia prosecutors can bring manslaughter charges against two U.S. Park Police officers accused of fatally shooting an unarmed motorist in 2017. Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano obtained indictments last year against officers Alejandro Amaya and Lucas Vinyard in the shooting death of Bijan Ghaisar, 25, of McLean, after a stop-and-go chase on the George Washington Memorial Parkway near the nation's capital. Descano indicted the pair after the Justice Department opted against filing criminal charges.

  • Progressives swoon over Ellison role in Chauvin trial

    The left wants to see the former congressman in higher office. But there are limited opportunities in Minnesota, where Democratic incumbents hold both Senate seats and the governorship.

  • Report: RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel considering running for Michigan governor

    Could Michigan soon have another Romney in charge? While speaking to about 140 Republican National Committee members in Dallas on Wednesday, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said she has contemplated resigning so she can run for governor of Michigan in 2022, taking on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), Politico reports. McDaniel, 48, is a Michigan native whose grandfather, George Romney, was a three-term governor of the state. During the private meeting, McDaniel "grew emotional" when discussing how her two children haven't been able to go back to in-person classes yet, Politico reports, and she accused Whitmer of botching her response to the coronavirus pandemic. It isn't clear how serious McDaniel is about leaving the RNC to run for governor, and several people told Politico that while she has been considering it, her Wednesday remarks were mostly made out of frustration. A recent EPIC-MRA survey showed that Whitmer's popularity dropped from 56 percent in September to 52 percent in March. RNC chief of staff Richard Walters told Politico in a statement that Whitmer has a "dismal record of leadership" and while Michigan would be "vastly better off with a change in leadership," McDaniel has "no desire to do anything other than lead the Republican Party to victory in 2022 by taking back the House and Senate." Should she decide to enter the race, McDaniel has until next April to file. More stories from theweek.com7 cartoons about Derek Chauvin being found guiltyJoe Manchin lives on a boat in Washington — and protesters are reportedly headed thereLate night hosts recap the promise and Zoom flubs of Biden's Earth Day climate summit, mock the Oscars

  • Florida will start school days with a moment of silence if DeSantis signs the bill

    Florida public school students might soon have a required moment of silence at the start of each day under a measure passed Thursday by the Florida Senate and headed to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk.

  • How state-supported ‘clean energy’ loans put borrowers at risk of losing their houses

    Some Missouri residents owe the program more than their homes are worth.

  • Newsmax Host: Did Fox Cancel Dobbs to Cover Up Murdoch Ties to China?

    NewsmaxNewsmax continued its largely one-sided feud with Fox News on Thursday night when host Grant Stinchfield speculated that longtime Fox star Lou Dobbs was benched by the network in an effort to hide its close ties and dealings with China.“Fox News continues to disappoint conservatives across America. I want to know, why did Fox News can Lou Dobbs?” Stinchfield rhetorically asked Thursday evening.Dobbs’ long-running and highly-rated Fox Business show was abruptly canceled in early February, just a day after a voting software company named Dobbs and other Fox hosts in its $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit against the network. Dobbs, one of Fox’s loudest boosters of former President Donald Trump’s election denialism and voter fraud lies, has not appeared on any Fox programming since his show’s cancellation. The network, for its part, said the show’s demise was due to “planned changes.”Stinchfield, however, suggested that Dobbs’ hawkish attitude towards China and rabid support for Trump’s foreign policy stance is the real reason why the ultra-conservative host is no longer on Fox airwaves.Newsmax host claims Fox News may have benched Lou Dobbs to cover up Fox and Murdoch ties to China, including "Rupert Murdoch's third wife" pic.twitter.com/cSux3SNGzV— John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) April 23, 2021 “I have come to the conclusion Fox News no longer supports President Trump’s America first principles, which is why they couldn’t stand Lou Dobbs on their air,” he blared.“Maybe Fox News banishing Dobbs from their network is more sinister,” Stinchfield continued. “Maybe it’s about China. The Murdochs’ investments and business ties to that rogue nation, maybe that’s what this is about.”Laying out his theory, the primetime Newsmax host eventually brought up the fact that Murdoch’s third wife—they have since divorced—is “a mainland Chinese,” adding that “Murdoch’s own Wall Street Journal raised the question, could she be a Chinese spy?” and noting she’s “well-known for managing elite connections in China.”Furthermore, he said, it is “well known the Murdochs have spent decades trying to capitalize off the Chinese media market.”“Maybe, this is why Fox News could not tolerate Lou Dobbs doing this,” Stinchfield concluded, throwing to a montage of Dobbs trashing China.This isn’t the first time that Newsmax has tried to capitalize on Fox’s cancellation of Dobbs in an effort to appeal to conservative viewers. Days after the pro-Trump Fox host’s benching, Newsmax anchor Rob Finnerty suggested Dobbs was dumped because he supported Trump while mocking Fox’s then struggling ratings.Openly embracing election denialism, the fledgling right-wing channel briefly saw its ratings skyrocket after the 2020 election as it openly courted disgruntled Trump supporters angry with Fox News acknowledging President Joe Biden’s victory. Following Biden’s inauguration, however, Newsmax has seen its ratings collapse, and Fox News insiders once again see the network as “a non-threat and essentially irrelevant.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Analysis: Low-tax Ireland plays damage limitation card as global overhaul beckons

    Ireland, resigned to having much to lose from a global overhaul of how multinational companies are taxed, has embarked on a damage limitation exercise that it hopes will let it and other low-tax economies retain some of their decades-old advantages. After years of talks, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) is confident of finding a consensus this year among 140 countries on rewriting international tax rules for the first time in a generation. For Ireland, opposing the changes would risk a messier outcome of larger rivals going their own way.

  • ‘Parents are powerless’: Students face being held back after a year of remote learning

    Pandemic-related learning loss means some parents are weighing whether their children should repeat a grade. In 18 states, they won’t have a choice.

  • Letters to the Editor: Don't think for a second that U.S. troops in Afghanistan sacrificed in vain

    Some felt a call to duty after the 9/11 attacks. With the U.S. withdrawing from Afghanistan, these veterans deserve to be honored.

  • Republican House leader rejects George W. Bush's condemnation of the party as 'isolationist, protectionist' and 'nativist'

    McCarthy insisted Bush is wrong because the GOP has more House members who are women and people of color than ever before.

  • Cop seen on video punching handcuffed woman twice in face

    Officers were called to L.A. suburb of Westminster about a run-in between an Asian and a Hispanic woman.

  • As she was launching adult life, Fort Worth woman was shot dead in error as she drove

    Hailey Watts, 18, was shot Tuesday as an assailant fired upon someone else, police said.

  • Honda aims for 100% electric vehicles by 2040, says new CEO

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Honda Motor Co is aiming to increase its ratio of electric vehicles (EVs) and fuel cell vehicles (FCVs) to 100% of all sales by 2040, chief executive Toshihiro Mibe said on Friday. Speaking at his first news conference since taking the helm of Japan's second-largest automaker at the beginning of April, Mibe said the company supported the government's green goals. "I believe it is the responsibility of an automaker to achieve our carbon-free goal on a 'tank-to-wheel' basis," Mibe said.

  • Chicago man charged in road-rage shooting that wounded child

    Attempted murder charges have been filed against a suspect in a road-rage shooting on Chicago’s Lake Shore Drive earlier this month that critically wounded a toddler, Chicago police announced Thursday. Deandre Binion, 25, of Chicago is accused of firing shots from the SUV he was driving on April 6 that stuck 22-month-old Kayden Swann in the temple. Earlier this week, doctors at Lurie Children’s Hospital said Kayden is out of intensive care and showing "remarkable progress.”

  • Post Office scandal: What the Horizon saga is all about

    The background to the case of sub-postmasters whose convictions were based on evidence from faulty IT.