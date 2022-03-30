Cheerleading coach accused of molesting several children

A cheerleading coach is accused of molesting several children and teenagers, the Clermont Police Department said.

Officers said Vigiland D’Haiti, 39, was arrested at his home in Winter Garden on Sunday. He had a warrant out of Lake County.

D’Haiti is facing several charges of lewd and lascivious molestation on victims ages 12 to 15 years old, police said.

He is the owner and operator of Rush All Stars in Clermont, according to investigators.

Several victims have come forward dating back to 2013 until as recently as 2021.

D’Haiti has coached at several other gyms, including at high schools in the Central Florida area.

The police department is urging any other victims to come forward.

D’Haiti has been released on a $30,000 bond.

