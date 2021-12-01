Cheerleading coach arrested for child molestation in Catoosa County

Dec. 1—Catoosa County authorities have arrested 49-year-old James Everett Sisson, a private cheerleading coach, for child molestation.

According to the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office:

Sheriff Gary Sisk said investigators, acting on a tip, found evidence alleging Sisson had inappropriate contact with an underage female while working as a cheerleading coach with Culprit Athletics. Sisson is known to work with young students to coach them with cheerleading and tumbling exercise skills.

Sisson remains in the Catoosa County jail pending a preliminary hearing.

"We encourage anyone with information that could help our investigation to contact Detective Clay Thompson at (706) 935-2424, extension 1020," Sheriff Sisk said. "Mr. Sisson is known to have worked at Culprit Athletics and Hot Shots, previously known as Crush.

He is not an employee of Catoosa County Public Schools."