Cheers and celebrations welcome Clayton officer shot in the line of duty back home from rehab

Clayton County neighbors gathered at police headquarters to welcome home one of Clayton’s finest.

Officer Demika Lloyd was shot several times nearly a year ago when she responded to calls of a suicidal woman.

After 11 months in a rehabilitation center, a motorcade escorted back home, but made a stop at police headquarters.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was amongst the crowd who welcomed Ofc. Lloyd back home with cheers, signs and smiling faces.

Police Chief Kevin Roberts said she didn’t necessarily want all of the attention, but she did roll down her window and let everyone see her.

“This is the greatest progression of all and you see she came through the parking lot and didn’t stay long because this is a lot and she’s humble, but with that she’s also determined, so we’re happy to have her on the road to successful recovery,” Chief Roberts said.

Last July, a woman called 911 and said she had a weapon and planned to hurt herself. She didn’t want to talk to police or paramedics when they arrived.

Ofc. Lloyd approached the woman anyway and the two began to tussle. That’s when police say she shot the officer several times.

The woman later got into a shootout with Atlanta police and was killed.

Now, the community is rallying behind Ofc. Lloyd.

“My prayer for her is to get stronger and God is able to do anything. Scripture says, ‘I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me,’ and she’s already strengthened,” one of her coworkers, Charlotte McCord said.

