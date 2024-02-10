Cheers! Cleveland Winter Beerfest is back this weekend

**Related Video Above: Beer tanning? Why doctors warn against the social media trend.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A cold brew can taste good on a cold winter as well.

The annual celebration of all things craft beer is back at the Convention Center of Cleveland.

The Cleveland Winter Beerfest is Saturday, offering tastes of beer of all sorts from Ohio breweries and beyond.

Those looking to attend the sudsy event, which has been around since 2014, can now buy tickets for $50. Those wanting to head in an hour early (7 p.m. instead of 8 p.m.) will have to pay extra.

With your ticket comes a free commemorative tasting mug and 25 samples of beer.

Designated Driver tickets, for those who want to be there for their buddies, start at $25. Proceeds from the event go to nonprofits The Music Settlement and The Ohio Music Education Society.

Head to ClevelandBeerfest.com for more information and tickets.

