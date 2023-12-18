Cheers and Jeers: Dec. 18, 2023

Dec. 18—CHEERS to Wreaths Across America and the volunteers who lay wreaths on the graves of veterans to honor their service in a respectful manner.

This year's Wreaths Across America was held this past Saturday, Dec. 16, and featured the laying of wreaths at several local cemeteries and a contingent of local veterans who ventured to the Washington, D.C. area to Arlington National Cemetery to lay wreaths on graves there.

The national Wreaths Across America outfit explains their mission:

The organization coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at more than 4,000 locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad. Anyone who wants to offer a small gesture of gratitude for the freedoms Americans enjoy can volunteer at a wreath laying ceremony to assist in saying veteran names aloud and thanking them for their service.

When you volunteer at a cemetery near you on National Wreaths Across America Day, you'll play a valuable role by placing live, balsam veterans' wreaths on the headstones of our fallen heroes.

For centuries, fresh evergreens have been used as a symbol of honor and have served as a living tribute renewed annually. Wreaths Across America believes the tradition represents a living memorial that honors veterans, active-duty military, and their families. When each wreath is placed the servicemember's name is said out loud, ensuring their memory lives on.

Every year since 2008, Congress proclaims a Saturday in December as National Wreaths Across America Day. On that day, more than 2 million Veterans' Wreaths will be placed across local, national and military cemeteries as well as veterans' memorials and historic sites.

At each of those sites, a Wreaths Across America location coordinator works throughout the year with cemetery contact and local governments to organize and promote the ceremony, coordinate wreath delivery and manage the placement of wreaths.

In addition to location coordinators, most Wreaths Across America locations rely on the assistance of community members, local businesses and civic groups and organizations to place wreaths on the day of the event.

Typically, more than a third of our volunteers across the country are children, and we welcome all participants to play a part.

There is no cost to attend an event on National Wreaths Across America Day, all are welcome to join. However, Wreaths Across America receives no government funding.

National Wreaths Across America Day and other events are made possible by thousands of volunteers who organize local ceremonies, raise funds to sponsor wreaths and participate in the events.

Individual wreath sponsors and corporate donors, pay for the majority of the cost for the program and volunteer truck drivers and trucking companies make it possible for WAA to transport wreaths all over the country.

Each Veterans' Wreath placed on National Wreaths Across America Day is sponsored for $17 per wreath.

