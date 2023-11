Sex and the City actor Frances Sternhagen has died. She was 93.

Her son, John Carlin, confirmed her death on Instagram. “Frannie,” he wrote. “Mom. Frances Sternhagen. On Monday night, Nov 27, she died peacefully at her home, a month and a half shy of her 94th birthday … Fly on, Frannie. The curtain goes down on a life so richly, passionately, humbly and generously lived.”

More to follow