National Margarita Day 2023 deals: Sip on these deals at Chili's, On The Border, Chuy's and more

Mark your calendars, margarita lovers.

National Margarita Day, an annual made-up holiday, is Wednesday this year, and many restaurants will offer special deals and promotions to celebrate the popular cocktail.

A traditional margarita consists of tequila, orange liqueur and lime juice, often served with salt on the rim of the glass. Tequila, the cocktail's primary base, is among the five fastest-growing spirits categories in the U.S., according to the industry group Distilled Spirits Council of the United States.

Here are some deals and promotions available Wednesday. The offers can vary by location, so make sure to check if your nearest location is participating. (And you can check your local restaurants for other deals, too.)

Bahama Breeze

Classic margaritas will be $2.22 all day long. The offer is only valid when you dine in the Caribbean-inspired restaurant.

Chili's

Chili's will serve up $5 premium margaritas – Tequila Trifecta, Grand Romance and Straw Eddy – all day (and you can keep the souvenir cup).

Chuy's

Make regular House Rocks or House Frozen 'Ritas a grande for $2, and you can keep the giveaway cup at participating locations.

Jose Cuervo

Enter the Marg Shake-Up contest for a chance to have your margarita creation sold in stores next year and win a $50,000 cash prize. Two runners-up will receive $25,000 each.

The contest starts on Feb. 22 and ends on March 22.

Miller's Ale House

House margaritas will be $2.22 at participating locations. The offer is dine-in only and not valid in Georgia.

On The Border

On The Border's Grande House Margarita will be $5. The Mexican restaurant chain is also offering its Sangria Swirl Margarita, a frozen House Margarita swirled with sangria or strawberry, for $6.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: National Margarita Day 2023 deals: Specials at Chili's, Chuy's, more