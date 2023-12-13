Cheeseburger slider chain announces four Alabama locations

A fast-growing restaurant franchise has announced plans for four locations in Alabama.

Smalls Sliders has a short, simple menu: cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders, waffle fries, drinks and shakes. It is a walk-up, drive-through concept. The restaurants are called “cans” by the company and are of modular construction, think metal shipping containers stacked on one another.

The restaurants are planned for Montgomery, Prattville, Auburn and Troy, with the Auburn location being the first opened by August 2024. The exact locations in the cities have not been announced.

Mark Weeks, an experienced restaurateur and franchise owner, is making the investment in the new locations.

“I was already looking to grow my portfolio when a friend of mine asked me if I’d heard of Smalls Sliders,” said Weeks. “After doing my due diligence in researching the concept and meeting the Smalls Sliders team, I was immediately drawn to the brand for its capacity to grow on a global scale.

"I love everything about it – the simplicity, the focus and dedication of the brand’s leadership team, and the overall ‘wow’ factor. Having seen just how successful the recent openings have been, I’m extremely confident in this choice and excited to begin the process of site selection.”

Smalls Sliders got its start in Louisiana with founder Brandon Landry, with former pro football NFL quarterback Drew Brees joining him as an initial investor. The company opened first restaurant in 2019 and has since grown to more than 125 locations open or under development.

It now has restaurants or planned restaurants in nine states.

Smalls Sliders offers sliders, shakes and fries.

