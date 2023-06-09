The Cheesecake Factory starts hiring for Birkdale Village restaurant with summer opening target

Hiring is ramping up for The Cheesecake Factory at Birkdale Village, with a late summer opening targeted for that restaurant.

CBJ’s Jennifer Thomas reported back in September that The Cheesecake Factory appeared to be working on a location at 8701 Townley Road in that mixed-use center in Huntersville. The restaurant chain confirmed its plans in February.

A media advisory this week says it is seeking to hire nearly 300 workers to staff the Birkdale Village location, which is expected to open in August. This will be The Cheesecake Factory’s second location in Charlotte; its restaurant at SouthPark mall opened in 2002.

(WATCH BELOW: Town board votes ‘no’ on Huntersville Birkdale Village project)