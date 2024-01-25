Chef from Dallas-Fort Worth area barbecue joint makes James Beard ‘Best Chef: Texas’ list
The James Beard Foundation released its list of semifinalists for the 2024 James Beard Award and Texas restaurants could be found littered throughout the list.
The annual awards are presented by the James Beard Foundation and recognize restauranteurs, authors, chefs and journalists.
Three restaurants from Texas were among the semifinalists for the Outstanding Restaurant Award: Convenience West (Marfa), Mixtli (San Antonio), and Nancy’s Hustle (Houston).
Arnulfo “Trey” Sánchez III, chef at Vaqueros Texas Bar-B-Q in Grapevine, got on the list for Best Chef: Texas.
Vaqueros Texas Bar-B-Q currently sets up Thursday-Sunday at Hop & Sting Brewery in Grapevine. Sanchez has old-school pitmaster chops from working with his father who ran Arnold’s Texas Bar-B-Q.
“I have had a hand in sharing my family’s Texas style and classic barbecue with the people of Dallas-Fort Worth since 1979,” Sanchez told the Star-Telegram.
⚡ More trending stories:
→Arctic blast turns historic Texas town into a winter wonderland.
→Think Texas has had enough Arctic blasts? Wait for the wrath of polar vortex.
→4 Texas cities to watch spectacular total solar eclipse in April.
Last year, two Fort Worth restaurants were named semifinalists for the award. Don Artemio was a semifinalist for Best New Restaurant, while Goldee’s Barbecue made the list for Best Chef: Texas. Don Artemio made the list of 10 finalist.
“I’m trying to stop crying,” Adrian Burciaga, general manager and co-owner at Don Artemio, told the Star-Telegram after hearing the news. “I still have chills. Oh man, this is fantastic.”
Over 30 restauranteurs, restaurants and chefs in Texas were honored this year. Listed below are all the Texas semifinalists for the 2024 James Beard Award.
Outstanding Restaurateur
Itai Ben Eli and Itamar Levy, Sof Hospitality Group (Doris Metropolitan, Hamsa, and Bādolina Bakery & Café), Houston)
Outstanding Chef
David Kirkland and Ernest Servantes, Burnt Bean Co., Seguin
David Uygur, Lucia., Dallas
Emerging Chef
Ope Amosu, ChòpnBlọk, Houston
Best New Restaurant
Barbs-B-Q, Lockhart
Jūn, Houston
Ramen Del Barrio, Austin
Outstanding Bakery
La Casita Bakeshop, Richardson
Koffeteria, Houston
Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker
Mariela Camacho, Comadre Panadería, Austin
Stephanie Velasquez, Ema HTX, Houston
Outstanding Hospitality
Bludorn, Houston
Gemma, Dallas
Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program
Bufalina, Austin
Taconeta, El Paso
Outstanding Bar
Las Ramblas, Brownsville
Best Chef: Texas
Thomas Bille, Belly of the Beast, Spring
Tavel Bristol-Joseph, Canje, Austin
Emmanuel Chavez, Tatemó, Houston
Mark Clayton, Squable, Houston
Christopher Cullum, Cullum’s Attaboy, San Antonio
Victoria Elizondo, Cochinita & Co., Houston
Geoff Ellis, Mum Foods Smokehouse & Delicatessen, Austin
Alexandra Gates, Cochineal, Marfa
Joseph Gomez, Con Todo, Austin
Andrew Ho, Andrew Samia, and Sean Wen, Curry Boys BBQ, San Antonio
Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin, Best Quality Daughter, San Antonio
Tracy Malechek-Ezekiel, Birdie’s, Austin
Emiliano Marentes, Elemi, El Paso
Misti Norris, Petra & the Beast, Dallas
Fermín Nuñez, Suerte, Austin
Ana Liz Pulido, Ana Liz Taqueria, Mission
Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman, José, Dallas
Regino Rojas, Purépecha, Dallas
Arnulfo Sánchez III, Vaqueros Texas Bar-B-Q, Grapevine
Rich Vana, The Heritage Table, Frisco
Finalists for the awards will be announced on April, 3, and the winners will be announced at a ceremony on Monday, June 10, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.