Chef Darian Bryan's Turkey Tips

Candela has taken a big step towards electrifying traditionally gas-powered institutions like ferries with its P-12, a hydrofoiling craft now in production that could make passenger vessels cleaner and quieter. Candela's boats are part of a new wave of watercraft that are increasingly similar to aircraft, using an underwater "wing" to produce lift rather than just pushing a V-shaped bow through the water. Startup Navier is looking at the same categories of medium-size passenger boats, while Boundary Layer aims to capture some of the Jet Ski market (and possibly cargo).