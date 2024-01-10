Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak breaks cooking record in Ghana cook-a-thon

Ghanaian chef Failatu Abdul-Razak appears to have broken the world record after cooking non-stop for more than 227 hours.

Wrapped in her country's flag, Ms Abdul-Razak brought the cook-a-thon to an emotional end with a salute to the crowd on Wednesday.

Prior to the cooking marathon, she called it a "national assignment", saying that she was doing it for Ghana.

People cheered as she walked out of the hotel kitchen, in the city of Tamale.

Her team says it will send the evidence to Guinness World Records for official confirmation that she has broken the record.

The current holder of the record is Irishman Alan Fisher who cooked for cooked for 119 hours and 57 minutes.

Ms Abdul Razak said that she wanted to ensure that anyone who tried to break her record after her would find it very "difficult".

Politicians, including Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia, numerous celebrities and even the Ghanaian military have expressed their support for the chef throughout the cook-a-thon.

Last year, Hilda Baci caused huge excitement in Nigeria when she broke the record before she was surpassed by Mr Fisher.

In December, Ghanaian media personality Afua Asantewaa completed a five-day singing marathon, which included Christmas Day, that she hopes will earn her a Guinness World Record.

