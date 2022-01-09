🌱 Chef Hung Huynh Leaves Ava MediterrAegean + Otter Fest Returns

Good morning, people of Orlando! It's me again, Carlos Hernandez, your host of the Orlando Daily. Let's get this week started off right with the latest on what is happening in town.

1. Health First in Brevard County is suspending all “non-emergency” surgeries that require an overnight hospital stay for at least the next two weeks, as a result of the surge in COVID-19 cases from the omicron COVID-19 and increasing hospitalizations. (Click Orlando)

2. A newly obtained sheriff's report alleges that a Florida corrections deputy from Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Amony Robillard, held a naked man at gunpoint, filmed him for hours, forced him to sign a $30,000 contract and threatened to send an incriminating video to his family and church. The two men were estranged over a cryptocurrency investment gone bad. (WTSP)

3. Festival season underway: Otter Fest is returning to Wekiva Island on Saturday January 22nd with 16 breweries participating. Tickets are now available. Guests can also enjoy prizes, giveaways, live music, and a local gourmet food truck. (Bungalower)

4. Ava MediterrAegean will not have Top Chef Season 3 winner Hung Huynh on staff when it opens next month. No reason was provided by Huynh for the departure. Ava MediterrAegean is expected to open to the public on Friday, February 4th. (Orlando Weekly)

5. Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida recently received a $100,000 donation from ConcordRENTS, an affordable and market-rate multifamily housing property-management company based in Maitland. The funds will go directly to purchasing fresh produce from local farmers and distributed among 500 feeding partners in Central Florida. (The West Volusia Beacon)

2022 City Of Orlando Oath Of Office At Orlando City Hall. (10:00 AM)

Sparkle In The New Year Girls Night Out - Persimmon Hollow At Lake Eola. (5:30 PM)

Plant-Based Cooking At Publix Aprons Cooking School At The Marketplace At Dr. Phillips. (6:00 PM)

Machine Girl At The Abbey. (7:00 PM)

Orlando Solar Bears Vs. South Carolina Stingrays At Amway Center. (7:00 PM)

The new Steinmetz Hall performance space at the Dr. Phillips Center will kickoff with a "Grand Celebration" starting Friday, January 14th . (Orlando Weekly)

Plans to be developing for a VFW/Apopka Community Center early voting center to be made leading up to the March 8th election . (The Apopka Voice)

Governor Ron DeSantis visited the Center for NeoVation in NeoCity in Osceola County last week to announce the state has agreed to provide $9.7 million to fund local project s . (Osceola News-Gazette)

The Camping World Stadium COVID-19 testing site opens today. (Orlando Weekly)

