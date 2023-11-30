Chef José Andrés’ new restaurant just opened in Miami Beach. Here’s what to expect

The new era of José Andrés has begun in Miami Beach, just in time for Miami Art Week.

The Spanish-born chef, who is also known for his humanitarian efforts with World Central Kitchen, has opened Zaytinya, his new Mediterranean restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton South Beach in the former space of Fuego y Mar.

This is the third location for Zaytinya, which first opened in 2002 in Washington D.C. and then at The Ritz-Carlton New York in 2022. A partnership between Andrés and Aglaia Kremezi, the restaurant highlights Turkish, Greek and Lebanese flavors via small-plate offerings.

At the restaurant, which features indoor dining as well as a patio, diners will find dips and spreads like hummus, baba ganoush and tzatziki as well as a wide array of vegetables, meats and seafood mezzes. Meat offering include lamb chops ($30), bone marrow kibbeh ($14)and beff soutzoukakia (cumin spiced meatballs in tomato sauce scented with cinnamon, feta and capers, $12), while the seafood choices include sea scallops ($17) and octopus Santorini, with marinated onions, capers and yellow split pea puree ($20).

Andrés, who created the menu with concept chef Michael Costa, calls the restaurant “a celebration of the honest, delicious flavors of the Eastern Mediterranean.”

The patio at Zaytinya at The Ritz-Carlton South Beach.

Dayssi Olarte de Kanavos, president of the Flag Luxury Group, which owns The Ritz-Carlton South Beach, said bringing Zaytinya to Miami Beach was a “natural fit.”

“Having a Greek Armenian mother-in-law, I appreciated the authenticity that Chef José Andrés brings to this cuisine,” he said. “Zaytinya’s energy is a celebration of diversity and different culinary traditions.”

Zaytinya will also serve breakfast, with a menu that includes classic choices like avocado toast and eggs Benedict as well as specialties like shakshouka ($21) and menemen (Turkish style scrambled eggs with tomato, feta and olive oil, $17).

The restaurant’s cocktail program will feature Mediterranean wines as well as Greek gin and sweet and dry vermouths infused with lemon, lime and thyme.

Andrés’ last Miami Beach restaurant, The Bazaar by José Andrés, closed earlier this year at the SLS South Beach hotel. In its place now is Elcielo, the restaurant from Colombian chef Juan Manuel Barrientos Valencia, whose Elcielo in Brickell earned a Michelin star in 2022.

Octopus Santorini with marinated onions, capers and yellow split pea puree at Zaytinya.

The José Andrés Group will be taking over all food and beverage operations for The Ritz-Carlton South Beach, a Forbes Four-Star property, including the restaurants, lobby bar, DiLido Beach Club, Ritz Club lounge and in-room dining.

Zaytinya

Where: The Ritz-Carlton South Beach, 1 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach

Hours: 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday

More information: www.zaytinya.com; 786-276-4000

Some of the Mediterranean cuisine you’ll find at Zaytinya at The Ritz-Carlton Miami Beach.

