Chef José Andrés urges boycotts to “starve” Russia’s petroleum exports

Oriana Gonzalez
·2 min read
In this article:
  Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

Chef José Andrés on Tuesday urged Europe and the U.S. to stop buying "absolutely anything" energy-related coming from Russia.

What he's saying: "Every company ... should, for once, put real profits on the side and put all the pressure they can on Putin and the Russian government to starve them from money that allows them to keep paying for this war," Andrés said at the Axios What's Next summit.

  • "I hope Europe, I hope America will stop buying any energy that comes out of Russia ... I think that's a sacrifice we all can do," he added.

  • We have one chance in history to show how you can play wars through economic sanctions," Andrés said.

The big picture: Western nations have imposed several sanctions on Russia ever since it started its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. However, they have also been facing constraints, including Europe’s reliance on Russian energy, Axios' Dave Lawler reports.

  • National security adviser Jake Sullivan said Monday that the U.S. will impose fresh sanctions after the discovery of what he described as war crimes in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha.

Driving the news: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen outlined a fresh sanctions proposal to punish Russia for the reported atrocities in Bucha.

  • The proposal includes a ban on coal imports and a ban on Russian and Belarusian vessels and road transport operators from accessing EU ports and roads.

Yes, but: A Russian gas embargo is not expected considering how much EU member states depend on Russia to heat their homes and power industry, Axios' Zach Basu writes.

What we're watching: There is momentum for potential bans on coal and oil imports from Russia as the U.S. works with the EU to find alternative sources to wean the continent off of Russian gas.

Go deeper:

