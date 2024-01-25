Chef Lee Frank, owner of Otis in Exeter, is up for James Beard Award: 'I was shocked'

EXETER — Otis owner and head chef Lee Frank was recently named one of the 16 semifinalists for best chef in the Northeast in the 2024 James Beard Foundation Awards.

Frank, who opened Otis at 4 Front St. in 2016, joked he was unaware the list came out Wednesday, saying he received the news from Portsmouth chef David Vargas of Vida Cantina by phone.

Vargas was a nominee last year for Outstanding Chef in America in the 2023 James Beard Foundation Awards.

“He’s (Vargas) like, ‘You’re on the list,’” Frank recalled. “I was like, ‘Stop playing with me, the list doesn’t come out until February’ … I was pretty shocked. It’s kind of a funny way to find out.”

Executive Chef Lee Frank in Otis, his restaurant in downtown Exeter.

Being one of the first chef-driven restaurants to arrive in Exeter, Frank was regarded by many as a “pioneer” when it comes to the town’s culinary scene. His 28-seat restaurant is known for its “Modern Americana” five-course tasting menu, which changes seasonally and uses ingredients derived locally.

The James Beard Foundation Awards are among the most prestigious in the culinary industry. It recognizes and celebrates exceptional talent and achievements for individuals who set high culinary standards and have served as a positive example for other food professionals while contributing positively to their broader community.

Frank said he felt “honored” and “surreal” to be nominated. Being a semifinalist was definitely a goal of his, he said.

“I think everyone has different goals, and winning an award isn’t necessarily everyone’s top goal,” he said. “But to be listed amongst some of the best chefs in the Northeast is incredibly humbling.”

In the category, Frank was the only chef from New Hampshire who made the list. He said he was “surprised” because “there’s so many talented chefs” in the Granite State.

Frank says nomination comes with 'a boost of confidence'

For Frank, the nomination comes with “a boost of confidence” and “a sense of validation and belonging.”

“I’ve been very fortunate to see so many of my other friends and colleagues be nominated in prior years,” he said. “I’m just very honored to be able to say that I’m now listed for the same award and amongst that of my peers who have been nominated.”

However, Frank was the first to admit that making the list did come with “some pressure,” mostly “just by me putting it on myself.”

“I think the expectation and the bar is going to be maybe set a little bit higher,” he said. “I definitely look forward to just continuing to do what we do and making sure that we’re constantly doing it to the best of our ability.”

Frank, a Los Angeles native, has been cooking throughout the Seacoast since 2005, most notably at M.C. Perkins Cove in Ogunquit and Anneke Jans in Kittery before being offered the Front Street space by owners of the Inn by the Bandstand in 2016.

In 2021, Frank also opened the casual “burger joint” Lee Frank’s in South Berwick, Maine, serving American classics.

With this nomination, Frank joined fellow Exeter chef Paul Callaghan of Vino e Vivo, who was also listed as a semifinalist of the same award last year.

Frank said that shows that Exeter “is a great town for food.”

“I’m going to continue to try to represent the town of Exeter, the state of New Hampshire and the region of the Northeast to the best I can through my food and trying to continue to be part of the community and push the community forward,” he said.

