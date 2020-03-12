Chef Richard Blais gets back to basics with tips for the best PB and J

A good peanut butter and jelly is one of life's simple pleasures and one celebrity chef has a few ways to upgrade the homemade classic into a crave-worthy creation.

Chef Richard Blais joined "Good Morning America" for our back to basics series to explain what makes a perfect peanut butter and jelly.

The restaurateur and podcast host of "Food Court with Richard Blais" served up his favorite tips, like making your own nut butter, and the hack to ensure your sandwich doesn't get soggy.

The average American will eat nearly 3,000 PB&J's in their lifetime, according to a 2016 survey,

Check out all of Blais' tips and tricks to building a better PB&J.

Choose the Best Bread

Blais suggests using thick sliced white bread, although he personally prefers whole wheat the chef and father of two said to toast and cool the bread before spreading the peanut butter.

The Right Ratio of Peanut Butter to Jelly

Blais recommends a 2:1 ratio of peanut butter to jelly.

Stop Soggy Sandwiches with This Method

The best practice for building a sandwich that won't go soggy is to seal in the moisture by spreading peanut butter on both slices of bread to encase the jelly and stop it from seeping through.

Make Homemade Peanut Butter

Using 2 cups of roasted and salted peanuts and 1 tablespoon of neutral oil, grind the ingredients in a food processor until it reaches desired smooth consistency.

Alternatives to peanut butter

Cashews with coconut oil and a drizzle of honey is another good combination if you don't prefer peanuts.

Homemade Jelly is My Jam

Blais said to make a homemade raspberry jelly use fresh raspberry juice and equal parts sugar, then heat it in a deep pot for 20 - 30 minutes.

If you want less sugar, Blais said you can add pectin to get the same gooey consistency.

Proper Cross-Section Cutting Technique

Blais shared his opinion to the somewhat controversial question -- how do you cut the sandwich in half?

He did a slice straight down the middle, but said there could be nostalgia at play, so people can slice diagonally too.

"I'm even ok with slicing away the crust. It's a good way for the cook to taste test and gives the sandwich a sense of refinement," he said.

