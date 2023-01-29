Chef Sam Diminich debuts farm-driven Restaurant Constance in west Charlotte

Restaurant Constance is the fulfillment of a dream for chef Sam Diminich.

That west Charlotte establishment — named for his eldest daughter— opens for dinner service today. The roughly 1,000-square-foot restaurant is at 2200 Thrift Road, in the Wesley Heights neighborhood.

It marks the next phase of growth for Diminich’s Your Farms Your Table Restaurant Group, which looks to build community around the dinner table while supporting local farmers and suppliers.

“It’s time Charlotte looked at food, dining and what our area has to offer just a little bit differently,” Diminich says.

He’s invested roughly $300,000 into the venture — the first full-service restaurant for Your Farms Your Table.

