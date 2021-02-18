Chefs reveal the 6 best and 6 worst foods to buy canned

Cheyenne Lentz
canned corn in bowl cooking
Buying your corn canned instead of fresh can save you time. Shutterstock

  • Insider asked chefs about some of the best and worst things to buy canned.

  • Chefs said that canned corn, pumpkin puree, and beans are all great buys.

  • Experts said skip canned green beans and fruit since you're better off buying it frozen or fresh.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

When you're in a jam, canned goods can be your best friend - they are they convenient, long-lasting, and oftentimes inexpensive.

That said, not all canned goods are created equal. Here are some of the best and worst foods to buy in cans, according to chefs.

Canned corn can save you a lot of time when you cook.

canned corn
No need to take your time shucking canned corn. Shutterstock

Canned corn can save you a lot of prep time, according to chef Barry Tonkinson, director of culinary research and development at the Institute of Culinary Education.

"As much as I enjoy [shucking], preparing, and cooking corn, sometimes I wish to add a touch of sweetness and color to a dish without the lengthy preparation," he told Insider.

Plus, canned corn retains a high antioxidant level and is much less expensive than fresh, Tonkinson added.

There's nothing like the creamy consistency you get with canned pumpkin.

pumpkin pie
Canned pumpkin can be used to make a tasty pie. Matthew Mead/AP

For excellent desserts, canned pumpkin is the way to go, according to chef Tim Hollingsworth, owner of Otium, and winner of Netflix's "The Final Table."

"You should always buy canned pumpkin because it is a perfect creamy consistency, especially if you're making a pumpkin pie," Hollingsworth told Insider. "It is very time-consuming and difficult to get a puree from the pumpkin itself."

Canned beans are truly a staple.

Black beans
Black beans can be used to make a dip. iStock

A lot of people don't like to soak and precook beans, so canned ones are the next best option, according to chef Amy Riolo, award-winning, best-selling author, and TV personality.

Chef Stacie Simonson of Omaha Steaks added that canned beans, from kidney to pinto, are loaded with protein and fiber. Plus, she said they are quite versatile — you can use canned beans to make dips, side dishes, or heartier soups.

Items that fall under the "canned flavors" category are great for last-minute recipe additions.

canned black olives
Olives can add flavor to your meals. Shutterstock

Simonson told Insider that it's wise to stock up on canned goods that have a lot of flavor, too, since they can amp up just about any recipe.

Anchovies, capers, artichokes, green chiles, olives, and pickled jalapeños could all be included in the "canned flavor" category. Ingredients like these make a great addition to any dish because they provide a ton of flavor with just a small amount, she explained.

For instance, adding a tablespoon of capers to a pasta dish brightens it, and gives it a salty, briny hint, Simonson said. Or, adding pickled jalapenos to a can of black beans adds spice and flavor.

Canned tomatoes are great to have on hand for sauces and stews.

cooking tomato sauce
Canned tomatoes can serve as the base for a pasta sauce. PeterKikta/Shutterstock

Whether crushed, whole, diced, or in paste form, canned tomatoes are an excellent alternative when fresh is not an option. As Riolo told Insider, they can be great to have on hand for sauces, soups, and stews.

Tonkinson said that canned tomatoes are more consistent than fresh ones, which can have many variables, resulting in the need to adapt recipes based on acidity, sweetness, color, flavor, and texture.

"Due to the standardization of the preparation and canning of the tomatoes, I can easily determine the size, flavor, viscosity, and color of the product meaning a consistent result in recipes," Tonkinson said.

Water chestnuts are an underrated pantry staple.

water chestnuts
They can add texture to any dish. Shutterstock

Water chestnuts are a nice ingredient to base a dish around and they should be in more pantries, said Hollingsworth.

"I love the crunch of water chestnuts because they bring so much texture to dishes — particularly Asian-inspired ones," Hollingsworth told Insider. "Let's say you throw it into fried rice or a stir-fry — it adds a lot to the meal."

On the other hand, supplemental-recipe canned goods are best left on supermarket shelves.

chili bowl
Instead, try following a new recipe. OFC Pictures/Shutterstock

You also should skip any supplemental-recipe canned goods, such as canned chili or sloppy joe, Ron Silver, chef and owner of Bubby's advised.

"I tend to stay away from supplemental recipe canned goods, like sloppy joe in a can," Silver said. "Dips, refried beans, and food that is processed into its final product for you ... I tend to feel I can make it better myself."

If you're watching your sodium intake, you may want to pass on canned cooking stocks.

broth
You may be able to make it yourself for cheaper. Madeleine Steinbach/Shutterstock

Although sodium isn't necessarily a bad thing — and, per Healthline, a low-sodium diet isn't best for everyone — if you're watching your salt intake you may want to avoid using canned cooking stocks.

These savory cooking liquids often contain a lot of sodium, said Riolo, and it's cheaper and actually quite easy to make homemade stock or prepare a substitute for it.

"[When I] don't have time to make a homemade stock, I often use water with some seasoning in place of canned stocks in recipes," Riolo told Insider.

Green vegetables lose flavor and some nutrients in the canning process.

bowl of broccoli brocoli
You're better off using fresh or frozen vegetables. Shutterstock

Although it may not always be an option, you'll want to choose frozen or fresh veggies and leave canned green beans on the shelf whenever possible, said Tonkinson.

"Green vegetables, such as asparagus and green beans, or even peas, are not suited to canning and lose a great deal of nutrients and flavor during the thermal canning process. Stick to fresh or use frozen in a pinch," Tonkinson said.

Canned fruits are usually overly sweetened and lacking in vital nutrients.

canned fruit
Canned fruit may be great for recipes, but it probably won't be giving you the nutrients you need. Laborant/Shutterstock

Canned fruit may look tasty, but Tonkinson said you'll want to skip it when possible. For the most part, canned fruits are stored in sweetened syrups and have lost vital nutrients.

"You're better off sticking with something fresh or frozen that will taste real," Hollingsworth told Insider.

Though convenient, canned soups and sauces are often highly processed.

chicken noodle soup
Making soup from scratch can be worth the extra effort. Shutterstock

"Although there is nothing more simple than opening a can of soup and heating quickly as a light snack or lunch, it is best to give these a pass in the grocery aisle," Tonkinson told Insider.

There are so many ways to make a delicious soup without using these highly processed purees that can be full of additives, preservatives, and sodium, Tonkinson said.

Instead, reach for a few cans of legumes and some fresh vegetables and mix with a good chicken or vegetable stock to create your own delicious soup, he recommended.

Simonson said the same basically goes for sauces — you can also make tasty, light sauces using a few pantry ingredients. Plus, by making sauce instead of buying it canned, you can better control the sodium and sugar that goes in your food, she explained.

Canned meats often have little to boast about in terms of flavor.

canned fish
Canned meats can be high in sodium, too. iStock

"Stay clear of highly processed canned meats," Tonkinson said. "Canned meat has a tendency to be extremely high in sodium and other preservatives to enable longevity and texture."

There is also little to say for the taste of canned meats, Tonkinson added.

Read More:

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • This Egg Breakfast Sandwich Hack on TikTok Is Truly Genius & Only Requires One Inexpensive Tool

    Our cup runneth over with TikTok food hacks, but that doesn’t mean we won’t welcome a new one into our life — especially if it means making the easiest, tidiest, most delicious runny-egg, cheese, and bacon breakfast sandwich. And thanks to the Foodies account on TikTok, we’ve been gifted with just that. @foodies YOU NEED […]

  • Alex Drummond Shared Details About The Cake She’ll Be Serving At Her Wedding

    Plus, there will be a football-themed groom's cake!

  • The Best Kind of Ground Beef for Meatballs, Meatloaf, and More

    One type of ground beef does not fit all recipes.

  • Tomato Red

    Tomato Red is a 2017 Irish-Canadian crime film written and directed by Juanita Wilson and starring Julia Garner. It is based on the novel of the same name by Daniel Woodrell.

  • How to stay warm when you lose heat in your home

    With millions without power in the U.S., here are ways to stay warm even if you lose heat.

  • Best Pillows From Consumer Reports' Tests

    Consumer Reports has long tested mattresses in the quest to help you get better sleep. But a supportive mattress is only part of the equation. We currently rate 19 pillows from widely available b...

  • Woman divides TikTok with unusual hack for falling asleep faster: 'This isn't gonna work'

    A psychology graduate student claims to have the secret to falling asleep faster — and she’s letting all of TikTok in on it.

  • If You're Experiencing Power Outages, Don't Store Food Out In The Snow, USDA Warns

    But there are still ways to safely keep your food cold.

  • A genetic advantage inherited from Neanderthals could give some people a 22% lower risk of severe COVID-19

    The remnants of Neanderthal DNA are more common in people from Europe and Asia. They could confer an advantage during a coronavirus infection.

  • Costco Has Started Administering The COVID-19 Vaccine In Some Places Around The U.S.

    Costco pharmacies are vaccinating people in five states so far.

  • Christine Baranski Lists NYC Apartment After Upgrading to a Bigger Unit

    The Mamma Mia! star is moving to a new place in the same Upper East Side co-op building

  • I Watched the Banned ‘Royal Family’ Documentary—Here Are 5 Shocking Things I Learned

    For years, I’ve heard about the infamous fly-on-the-wall Royal Family documentary, filmed by the BBC and banned by Queen Elizabeth (who supposedly regretted the decision to allow cameras in) immediately after...

  • Elie Saab Couture Spring 2021

    Working under lockdown in explosion-scarred Beirut, the designer conjured a dream world with his most theatrical collection yet.

  • 'Home Town' Fans are Praising Ben Napier in Erin's Latest Instagram With Their Daughter

    This caption is 😍!

  • Why Your Cat Sleeps at Your Feet, According to an Animal Behavior Expert

    At the onset of the pandemic, once I was home 24/7, I noticed that both of my cats quickly became more snuggly than they'd ever been before. And while they now more consistently cozy up to my husband and me while we sit on the couch and watch TV every night, their nighttime sleep habits haven't changed - they take turns sleeping at the end of the bed and on my feet only.

  • What It Was Like to Eat with Anthony Bourdain

    Tony wouldn't have judged you for eating a hamburger in your hotel bed.

  • Amazon’s Secret Outlet Is Filled with Discounts on KitchenAid, GreenPan, Rubbermaid & More

    You don’t have to stray too far for seriously good deals.

  • Calling All Regé-Jean Page Fans - the Duke of Hastings Just Signed On to a Pretty Major Film

    The portrayer of everyone's favorite fictional duke (if that is indeed a thing), Regé-Jean Page, is coming back to our screens for a brand-new iteration of Dungeons & Dragons, a fantasy tabletop game that was the basis of a 2000 film of the same name. While there is set to be a TV series launching with the same title, this film is a stand-alone project that's due for release next year.

  • Most People Who Get COVID Have This in Common, New Study Finds

    The coronavirus can present itself with almost every symptom in the book, from vomiting to pink eye. But while you've probably been overanalyzing your cough and that sense of fatigue that comes over you at the end of a long day, the truth of the matter is your symptoms may not be the strongest indicator you're sick—and that's part of why COVID is so alarming. A new study from the University of Chicago's Department of Ecology and Evolution has determined that the one thing the wide majority of COVID patients share is that their illness comes with no symptoms at all or symptoms that are so subtle, you'd hardly even notice them. Read on to find out more about how common asymptomatic cases really are, and for more on what's to come with the pandemic, see why The U.K.'s Top Scientist Has a Chilling COVID Warning for Americans. 80 percent of those who contract COVID have incredibly mild symptoms or none at all. For the new study, which was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on Feb. 10, the researchers reviewed cases recorded in New York City from March to June. They concluded that only around 13 to 18 percent of COVID cases end up yielding significant symptoms, which means that around 80 percent of those who get infected with COVID are asymptomatic, or at least, experience such mild symptoms that they don't realize they are infected."There are a lot of asymptomatic people—much larger than many studies have assumed," study author Rahul Subramanian, a graduate researcher of epidemiology at the University of Chicago, told Insider. And for one subtle sign that could evade you, check out If You're Over 65, You Could Be Missing This COVID Symptom, Study Says. Asymptomatic COVID patients are responsible for nearly half of all transmitted cases. A lack of symptoms doesn't mean you aren't able to spread the virus, either. According to the study, asymptomatic cases and pre-symptomatic cases (those who are infected but have not yet started showing symptoms) "substantially drive community transmission.""We can tell that more that 50 percent of the transmission happening in the community is from people without symptoms—those who are asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic," senior author Mercedes Pascual, PhD, the Louis Block Professor of Ecology and Evolution at the University of Chicago, said in a statement. And for more up-to-date COVID news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. You can still have lingering issues from COVID following an asymptomatic case. An asymptomatic case could also still affect you long-term. In fact, several studies have shown that long-term health issues arise in those who had COVID but had no symptoms. Eric J. Topol, MD, founder and director of Scripps Research Translational Institute, told The Wall Street Journal that at least four studies so far have analyzed the lung scans of asymptomatic individuals, finding that "half have significant abnormalities consistent with COVID pneumonia but without symptoms." And a July study published in JAMA Cardiology discovered abnormal cardiac MRIs in both symptomatic and asymptomatic COVID patients, concluding that heart damage due to the virus is possible no matter how mild or severe your case is."There is a risk of internal hits to these people that they are unaware of," Topol said. "When things happen slowly in a person, below the surface, you can end up with a chronic situation." And for more on how the virus can progress, If You've Done This, You're Twice as Likely to Develop Severe COVID. The study authors say there should be more testing of non-symptomatic people. The University of Chicago researchers say the study proves how much importance should be placed on testing non-symptomatic people, especially given the "ambiguity in recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines regarding the testing of asymptomatic individuals." According to the CDC's latest guidelines, most people without symptoms don't need to get tested for COVID unless they have knowingly been in close contact with someone who is infected, which is within six feet for at least 15 minutes.But study co-author Qixin He, PhD, now an assistant professor at Purdue University, cautions that the research proves "it's crucial that everyone—including individuals who don't show symptoms—adhere to public health guidelines, such as mask wearing and social distancing, and that mass testing is made easily accessible to all." And for more from the nation's leading health agency, If You're Layering These Masks, the CDC Says to Stop Immediately.

  • Puppies to have DNA sequenced to help breeders see if they'll make good guidedogs

    Guide dog puppies will have their DNA sequenced to help breeders predict which dogs will have the most desirable characteristics. A litter of puppies are set to be among the first to partake in a major research project by the Guide Dogs to better understand what makes a successful working guide dog partnership. The 'Born to Guide' project will gather genome data of 3,000 trainee pups across the UK in a bid to build the most comprehensive picture to date of the link between dog genetics, health and behaviour. The ten six-week-old Labradors will have saliva swabs taken in a few seconds and sent for DNA sequencing with the results forming a large database. This charity will be able to compare the database to any health or behavioural developments recorded in their dogs using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies and machine learning. The information will then guide the charity's breeding programme and ultimately boost the 'success rate' for puppies becoming fully-qualified working guide dogs. Dr Tom Lewis, Head of Canine Genetics at Guide Dogs, said that by breeding a guide dog that is less likely to develop a hereditary illness, they’ll be able to “keep them in a vital working partnership and ensure a better quality of life for both guide dog and owner”. "Guide dogs give invaluable independence and companionship to thousands of people across the UK, and we need more of them. "That's why Born to Guide is such an important project for our charity - it will enable us to choose our breeding dogs with more scientific insight than ever before and set up our future litters for success. "We are also interested to ascertain whether we can use genetics to identify dogs that are more likely to qualify as guide dogs, or to tailor the individual training we provide and improve the matching of a guide dog to potential owners with a variety of lifestyles," he explained. Born to Guide is the latest initiative from Guide Dogs as it looks to build on its 90 years' experience training and breeding dogs for people with sight loss. Experts at the charity are working alongside staff and volunteers, project partners and academics, such as those from the University of Nottingham on the project. Initial funding for the proof-of-concept phase, including DNA collection and storage was provided by pet food brand Royal Canin UK & IRE. Dr Lewis added: "Born to Guide is one of the most exciting projects the charity has ever been involved in. "By using artificial intelligence, we can have a greater understanding of the genes that are present in the best guide dogs and what it is that makes them such incredible partners for people with sight loss."