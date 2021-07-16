Chefs share 10 things you should never do when buying groceries

A few common grocery-shopping mistakes could be costing you money and time. BSIP/UIG via Getty

Insider talked to three chefs about some of the biggest mistakes people make while grocery shopping.

If you grab items from the top or the front of a display, you could end up with damaged products.

Purchasing food in bulk and shopping every deal can sometimes result in food waste.

By not making a list, you may end up spending more money and forgetting items.

A grocery list can help keep you on track. Reuters/Cheryl Ravelo

Going rogue in the supermarket is dangerous, according to chef Barry Tonkinson, director of research and development at the Institute of Culinary Education.

"Supermarkets rely on impulse buying and aim for shoppers to get caught up with eye-catching grabs," Tonkinson said.

It's best to be well-prepared before any shopping trip and to stick to your list of ingredients without exception, he explained.

Going to the store on an empty stomach may lead to more impulse buys.

If you're hungry, you may be inclined to buy food you don't need. ChinaFotoPress/Getty Images

In the same vein, you should avoid going to the store hungry because you may spend more money than necessary, said Sebastien Rondier, executive chef at Brabo Brasserie.

"When I make this mistake, I buy what I'm craving at the moment versus what I really need at home," he told Insider.

If your list isn't organized, you may be wasting your time.

All of the fresh produce on your list should be in one section. Mint Images/Getty

Making a list is great, but it won't be as useful if it's not organized in a way that reflects how you plan to walk around the store, said Ken Immer, former chef and chief coaching officer of Culinary Health Solutions.

"Now, it doesn't have to be shelf-by-shelf perfection," Immer told Insider. "But at the very least, the items should be grouped by the basic produce, dairy, frozen, soups, and vegetables, etc."

Organizing your list this way will allow you to make one pass through the store and not forget anything, he explained.

If you skip the sale or reduced-price section, you may be missing out on great deals.

You might find cheaper versions of items you were planning on buying anyway, too. Royalty-Free / Getty Images

Immer said shoppers should also make a point to check their store's clearance rack for non-perishables.

He said most grocery stores have a shelf for items that are being closed out, and it's usually somewhat hidden since the most visible displays are often reserved for newer products.

In this area, you may find a great deal on something that you planned to buy anyway. You also might discover a great bargain on products that could add variety to your menu, like fancy truffle oil that's typically priced much higher.

Try to avoid getting lured into deals for items you don't actually need.

A great deal can be tempting, but you might end up buying food you don't really need. Al Behrman / AP

Although a bargain can be great, be mindful of price reductions and special offers, said Tonkinson. You don't want to buy something just because it's on sale.

In some cases, you could also end up with inferior-quality items that aren't worth the nominal amount of cash you saved, he explained.

"No matter the price, if you are buying those marinated ribs on sale with a short use-by date, the likelihood is that the flavor is going to be compromised," Tonkinson told Insider.

You may not want to grab an item from the front of a display.

Oftentimes items in the front have the nearest use-by date. Shutterstock

Many people are in a hurry at the grocery store so they'll take the first thing they see on the shelf and keep moving, Immer said.

But taking a moment to get the box behind the front one or the item from the back of the display may be worth it.

Sometimes the front item may be damaged or, at the very least, it's been handled by more people, Immer told Insider. Plus items in the front often have the nearest use-by or expiry date.

By visiting the grocery store once every two weeks, you may be missing out on deals and fresher produce.

This may not work for everyone, but it can help you score better deals. Getty Images/Justin Sullivan

If the market is close enough to your home, consider only buying enough food for a couple of days and making more frequent trips to the store.

Rondier said this can help you avoid food waste.

Tonkinson also said he suggests people avoid stocking up on fresh items. Buy little and visit the store more often for anything that deteriorates quickly.

Don't be afraid to try the generic version of some foods.

Some items are worth buying name-brand, but others are just fine generic. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

You don't always have to buy a name brand to get high quality, according to Tonkinson.

"There are, of course, certain brand names that you can't live without," he told Insider. " ... But in reality, many other store or generic brands are equal in quality to the [higher] priced brand names."

For example, Tonkinson said, generic-brand legumes, rice, and cooking oils are often similar in quality to name-brand versions.

Don't buy in bulk without calculating if it's worth it.

Buying items in bulk may not save you money if much of what you purchase ends up in the trash. Joey Hadden/Insider

Buying in bulk might save you money on paper, but it's not always practical, according to Tonkinson.

When confronted with bulk-buy deals, like 10 for $10 or three-for-one offers, consider if you really need all of that food, Rondier said, otherwise you'll end up with food waste (and wasted cash).

"If it was not on your bulk-buy list, stay away regardless of the enticement, and stick to the shopping list," Tonkinson told Insider.

Placing your groceries randomly on the conveyor belt at checkout may inconvenience you and your cashier.

Putting your items on the conveyor belt in a random order may make it trickier for you to unpack your groceries later. Tom Werner / Royalty-Free / Getty Images

At checkout, you want to avoid randomly placing your groceries on the belt, Immer said.

If you organized your list well, similar items should already be together in the cart and your food will go on the conveyor belt in the same way.

If this isn't the case, you'll want to organize your items categorically so the bagger or cashier can easily pack up your groceries to keep the frozen, refrigerated, and canned items together.

This way, it'll also be easier to unpack and sort your food when you get home.

