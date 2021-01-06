Chefs share 11 of the best breakfast dishes you can make in an air fryer

Bacon cooks up nicely in an air fryer. Shutterstock

Air fryers are surprisingly versatile. Their ability to make food crispy using little or no oil makes them ideal for adding flavor and crunch to a range of breakfast dishes.

Insider asked three professional chefs to share their favorite morning meals to cook in an air fryer.

Air-frying may be a shortcut to perfect bacon.

Bacon can get nice and crispy in the air fryer. JimDPhoto/Getty Images

Chef Meredith Laurence of Blue Jean Chef told Insider that bacon and air fryers are a perfect match.

"There's no tidier way to cook bacon than in an air fryer," she said. "The air fryer limits the splatter around your kitchen and makes the bacon crispy."

You can air-fry it on a flat tray, but using a wire rack will allow the excess fat to drip away and may result in crispier bacon.

It's a great way to make mini egg frittatas.

Air-fried mini frittatas are a quick and protein-packed breakfast. Elena Shashkina/Shutterstock

Christina Stanco, executive chef at Central Kitchen and Bar in Detroit, told Insider that she loves making mini egg frittatas in the air fryer.

"Mini egg frittatas are quick and easy in the air fryer," she said. "Just pour whisked eggs and diced peppers into cupcake papers, top with cheese, and air-fry."

You can experiment with adding your own favorite toppings to the mini frittatas, like bacon bits or fresh herbs.

Try using an air fryer to make crispy breakfast burritos.

Breakfast burritos are sometimes filled with eggs, meat, and cheese. MSPhotographic/ iStock

Breakfast burritos are the ultimate portable morning meal, and they're easy to make in the air fryer.

"Air-fryer breakfast burritos are a favorite of mine," Stanco told Insider. "Just roll up scrambled eggs, sausage, and cheese into a flour tortilla and cook it in the air fryer."

She suggested trying to avoid adding wet ingredients like salsa or sliced tomato before cooking as excess moisture may result in less crispy burritos.

French-toast sticks are usually a hit with kids.

Fluffy French-toast sticks can be achieved with an air fryer. Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock

French-toast sticks are a fun breakfast treat that you can throw together with common kitchen staples.

"Simply cut bread slices into fingers and then soak them in a French-toast egg mixture before coating them in crushed Corn Flakes or other cereal flakes," Laurence told Insider.

Air-fry the sticks at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for eight to nine minutes so they're crispy but not dry, and serve them with maple syrup or Greek yogurt and berries.

Cinnamon rolls are a sweet way to use the countertop appliance.

You can use homemade or premade pastry dough. Marie C Fields/Shutterstock

For a decadent morning treat, Laurence suggested baking a few cinnamon rolls in your air fryer.

"Roll out the dough, brush it with butter, and sprinkle cinnamon sugar on top," she said. "After forming the rolls and letting them rise, pop them in the air fryer for 10 minutes at 350 degrees [Fahrenheit]."

You can use your own homemade dough or opt for a premade variety to save time.

Finish off the cinnamon rolls with a sweet glaze or cream-cheese frosting.

Air-fried home fries are a flavorful breakfast side.

Potatoes are a fan-favorite air-fryer dish. Dima Aslanian/Shutterstock

Home fries are seasoned and fried potato chunks often served alongside eggs or meat at breakfast.

"Home fries are a must in the air fryer," Stanco told Insider. "Be sure to season the chopped potatoes with herbs and spices before cooking them."

She suggested using a "floury" variety of potato, such as an Idaho russet, for the best texture and flavor.

Eggs in a basket are a fun and easy breakfast dish to try.

The base of the dish contains a fried egg nestled into a piece of toast. Leigh Anne Meeks/Shutterstock

Eggs in a basket — also known as egg in a hole — is a quick breakfast dish that looks a lot fancier than it is.

"You can make 'eggs in a basket' very easily in the air fryer by making indentations in a few slices of bread, cracking eggs into the indents, and air frying," Laurence said.

The chef recommended cooking the eggs for five to seven minutes at about 380 degrees Fahrenheit.

For a twist on this recipe, swap the slices of toast for hollowed-out bread rolls.

Breakfast sausages cook up nicely in an air fryer.

The air fryer allows for crispier and less greasy sausage links or patties. Joshua Resnick/Shutterstock

Using an air fryer to cook your breakfast sausages can help you avoid excess fat and grease.

"Placing the sausages in a perforated or mesh basket allows the fat to drip away, helping them crisp up faster," Laurence told Insider.

You can also use an air fryer to add a bit of extra crispiness to vegetarian or vegan sausages. The plant-based varieties usually have less fat, so give them a light spray of oil before air-frying.

Switch things up with some sweet-potato fries for breakfast.

Crispy sweet-potato fries are easy to achieve in an air fryer. Getty

Chef Hayato Yoshida, cofounder of Wagyu Beef, told Insider that an air fryer can easily turn sweet potatoes into a tasty morning meal.

"Instead of throwing them in the oven or microwave — which might make them soggy — put them in the air fryer instead," he said.

You can also shred your sweet potatoes and air-fry them as hash browns or nests.

Doughnuts are surprisingly easy to make right at home.

Air-frying doughnuts can be less messy. Quanthem / iStock

Skip the line at the coffee shop and make your own fresh doughnuts at home.

"Instead of going through the hassle of deep-frying, consider air-frying a couple of fluffy doughnuts," Yoshida told Insider. "They're delicious and will definitely help satisfy your morning sweet tooth."

Try using canned biscuit dough shaped or cut into rings if you're short on time.

You can add a glaze to your doughnuts by dipping them in a mixture of powdered sugar and water or milk, but be sure to wait until they've fully cooled before glazing.

Air-fried egg rolls are a quick and portable breakfast.

Breakfast egg rolls are a different take on the traditional dish. yuliang11/ iStock

If you're looking to break out of a breakfast rut, consider using an air fryer to make breakfast egg rolls.

"Breakfast egg rolls are a great handheld breakfast option for those on the move," Yoshida told Insider. "I love air-frying egg rolls and enjoying them as a treat in the morning."

To make them, scramble eggs with your choice of chopped vegetables or meats, portion the mixture into egg-roll wrappers, fold and roll them up, and air-fry until golden.

