Chefs share the best and worst seafood to buy from the grocery store

Sophia Mitrokostas
·5 min read
grocery store fish
There are a lot of seafood options to choose from at the grocery store. Stefan Malloch/Shuttershock

  • Insider asked chefs about the seafood options you should and shouldn't buy from the supermarket.

  • Red snapper and flounder are family favorites with versatile, mild flavors.

  • Tank lobsters and stuffed fish fillets may not be as fresh as you think.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Buying fresh fish from the grocery store can sometimes be intimidating since there are so many different cuts, varieties, and preparations.

Insider asked professional chefs to share their favorite types of seafood to buy from the supermarket and which kinds they tend to avoid.

Red snapper is a mild and tender fish

red snapper
Red snapper is great grilled or broiled. Rosa M. Reynoso Robiou/Shuttershock

Celebrity personal chef Jamie Hunt told Insider that red snapper is a favorite of hers to buy at the grocery store.

"Red snapper is a white fish with a beautiful flaky consistency and a mild flavor that goes perfectly with Old Bay seasoning, garlic, and onion," Hunt said.

Hunt recommended broiling red snapper with a brush of lemon and pepper marinade or serving it grilled with a side of smashed potatoes.

Flounder is a great fish for kids

fried flounder fish
Flounder is delicious when breaded. danceswithwords/Shuttershock

When picking out fish for kids, you should consider flounder.

"Flounder has a lightweight flavor that's not too 'fishy,' so kids tend to like it," Hunt said. "It's my go-to fish for fish sticks for kids."

To make fish sticks at home, simply bread strips of fresh flounder with panko breadcrumbs or cornflakes and bake until golden.

Black-bass fillets are a tasty option

Grocery stores typically offer whole black bass, but searching for the filleted alternative instead can make for an almost foolproof, fancy dish.

"Black-bass fillets can be a little pricey but are worth it," Hunt said. "It's a really nice cut of fish that usually turns out delicious no matter how you cook it."

Hunt added that her favorite ways to prepare the option include tossing the fillets on the grill or pan-searing and finishing them in the oven.

Thin cuts of white fish are great for beginner cooks

red lobster fish dish
Thin cuts of white fish are easy to cook at home. Red Lobster/Associated Press

Chef Faisal Ahmed Aldeleigan told Insider that he recommends novice home cooks to buy thinner cuts of white fish.

"Thin cuts of white fish, such as tilapia or cod, are my personal favorite to cook at home," Aldeleigan said. "Steaming is a foolproof method to prepare this type of fish."

Use a steamer basket to cook seasoned fish until it is flaky and has reached an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit.

Look for fish caught in specific countries

Chef Kysha Harris of The Spruce Eats told Insider that one of her top tips for shopping at the fish counter is to ask where the order was caught.

"Look for fish caught in America, Canada, Iceland, or New Zealand," Harris said. "These countries have the best fishing management practices in the world."

Packaged fish often lists this information on the label, but feel free to ask the staff at the fish counter about the product's origin.

Opt for tuna packed in oil rather than water

tunafish tuna sandwich
Tuna canned in oil has more flavor than that stored in water. Oksana Mizina/Shutterstock

When shopping for canned tuna, choose the kind packed in oil instead of water.

"Tuna packed in water may save you a few calories, but it's generally much worse tasting than tuna packed in oil," Harris said.

Harris added that locally smoked whitefish, trout, or salmon can also be flavorful and a good value.

Skip the lobsters in the tank

lobster dish
It's best to buy lobster from a local, coastal fish market to ensure ultimate freshness. Juli V/Shuttershock

Buying a live lobster doesn't guarantee you'll get a fresh-tasting meal.

"Lobsters lose a lot of quality when they languish in the tank," Harris said. "Lobster stock tends to move faster on the East Coast, but a lobster in a tank in Iowa could have been sitting there for weeks."

In the case of lobster, buying frozen or fresh from a local, coastal fish market may be your best bet.

It can be difficult to prep salmon steaks at home

salmon
Bones can make for an unpleasant eating experience. New Africa/Shuttershock

Cooking a salmon steak at home may require extra time in the kitchen.

"Salmon steaks look impressive on the plate but require additional work since they might still have tiny bones in them that need to be removed before cooking," Aldeleigan said.

Your best shot at getting a thoroughly deboned salmon steak is to buy it at the fish counter.

Avoid packaged, presliced fish

If you're looking to save money at the grocery store, avoid prepackaged fish slices.

"When purchasing any fish, do not get the presliced, packaged pieces," Hunt said. "You'll end up paying more than if you asked the fish counter to just cut up a whole fish."

Getting your fish sliced at the grocery-store counter also means you'll need to spend less time cutting and cooking at home, all in the name of optimal freshness.

Steer clear of naturally oily frozen fish

When shopping for frozen fish, it pays to select varieties that don't lose their texture or flavor when stored.

"Oily fish such as yellowtail or some tuna generally don't freeze well, and even salmon can suffer if frozen too long," Harris said.

Harris recommended opting for frozen pacific cod, tilapia, catfish, swordfish, walleye, pacific halibut, or pollack instead.

Prefilled fish cuts aren't always ideal

stuffed salmon
It's better to stuff the fish yourself to make sure it's fresh. Azra H/Shuttershock

Cuts of fish that come prefilled or stuffed may seem like a convenient way to get dinner on the table, but they're not always tasty.

"I'm not a fan of pre-stuffed fish portions, because you don't know exactly what's in them, when the stuffing was made, or if it was previously frozen," Hunt said.

Making your own stuffing at home may require more time in the kitchen, but you'll know the result is fresh and delicious.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Quick + Easy Weeknight Dinners Made With Rotisserie Chicken

    Take the work out of weeknight dinner with 33 of our best recipes that feature store-bought rotisserie chicken.

  • Patent protection barriers not holding back vaccine production: drug groups say

    Manufacturing capacity and ingredients shortages are the main bottlenecks to expanding COVID-19 vaccine production, several global drug groups said on Tuesday, not patents that some critics are demanding be removed. "IP (intellectual property) rights is not the issue," said Thomas Cueni, who heads the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA). "The bottlenecks are the capacity, the scarcity of raw materials, scarcity of ingredients, and it is about the know-how."

  • Is Store-Bought Rotisserie Chicken Good for You?

    You know when you score a hot rotisserie chicken fresh off the spit at the grocery store and spend the entire drive home wiping drool off your chin as the aroma whets your appetite into a frenzy?...

  • 25 Cheap Frozen Foods That Are Actually Good for You

    Healthy frozen dinners might once have been a contradiction in terms, but that’s so last century. Whether you’re limiting meat, fat and carbs, or maximizing your intake of healthy fiber...

  • Aldi Is Selling Cajun Crab Dip That’s A Perfect Snack For Seafood Lovers

    There's never a bad time for dip!

  • Cult skincare brand Drunk Elephant finally launches at Boots

    Including the bestselling Babyfacial and C-Tango Multivitamin eye cream.

  • Airline industry pushes US to standardize health papers

    Leading airline and business groups are asking the Biden administration to develop temporary credentials that would let travelers show they have been tested and vaccinated for COVID-19, a step that the airline industry believes will help revive travel. Various groups and countries are working on developing so-called vaccine passports aimed at allowing more travel. “It is crucial to establish uniform guidance" and “the U.S. must be a leader in this development,” more than two dozen groups said in a letter Monday to White House coronavirus-response coordinator Jeff Zients.

  • How Much Should You Actually Spend on a Good 4K Television?

    Buying a 4K TV can be a surprisingly complicated process. Check any online retailer’s catalog and you’ll be bombarded with hundreds of products, each claiming to offer an ultra-high-definition viewing experience and employ the latest, cutting-edge technology. You’ll also notice that 4K TVs come with radically different price tags—some can be had for as little …

  • 13 Trader Joe's Items Our Editors Can't Leave the Store Without Buying

    Find a new product to add to the cart on your next grocery run—there's more than everything bagel seasoning!

  • Last Call: The most underrated Trader Joe’s products

    One of my greatest internet peeves is when people proclaim that a given property—a movie, a book, a TV show, a candy bar, a fast food franchise—is “underrated,” when in fact they simply mean that they love it. Not to be nitpicky, but these two sentiments are not one and the same! (And by the way, just because you dislike something does not mean that it’s “overrated,” either. I don’t like A New Hope, but its standing in American pop culture feels more than fair.)

  • Meghan Markle Calls the British Royals 'The Firm.' Here's Why

    It's not an official title, but it represents the broader institution

  • Pair this easy homemade bread recipe with tomato butter

    Making bread may seem hard — but this recipe is easy to follow.

  • Don't Fall for a COVID-19 Vaccine Scam

    COVID-19 vaccines are becoming more widely available but not fast enough to deter scammers from preying on people anxious to get their shots. Now a host of federal agencies and state regulators a...

  • YouTuber Grace Victory Awakens From Coma After Nearly 3 Months

    British YouTuber Grace Victory announced on March 8 that she has emerged from the medically induced coma she was placed in shortly after welcoming a baby boy on Christmas Eve.

  • CDC releases new guidelines for fully vaccinated people

    People who are fully vaccinated can gather without masks indoors but should still wear masks and keep distance around those who have not been vaccinated.

  • US puts forth plan to jumpstart Afghanistan peace

    Frustrated by a stalled peace process and escalating violence, the U.S. has presented an eight-page draft peace agreement to Afghanistan's warring sides for review. (March 8)

  • Asian Uber Driver Coughed on, Pepper Sprayed By Racist Riders in SF

    An Asian Uber driver in San Francisco has filed a police report after being threatened and harassed by racist passengers on Sunday afternoon. The Nepalese driver, who goes by Subhakar, picked up three riders in the Bayview neighborhood at around 12:45 p.m. and noticed that one of the women was not wearing a mask.

  • Buffalo Wild Wings Has New Buffalo Chicken Tots And It's The Appetizer Of Our Dreams

    Spicy, crunchy, and all new.

  • Oath Keeper seen with Roger Stone is arrested, reports say

    Militia group reportedly provided security for former Trump adviser while in Washington DC

  • Three protesters killed in Myanmar

    Three protesters were killed in Myanmar on Monday (March 8), according to witnesses, two of them with gunshot wounds to the head.Photos on Facebook showed the bodies of two men lying on the street in the northern town of Myitkyina. Protesters say they were taking part in a demonstration when police fired stun grenades and tear gas at them.Several people were then hit by gunfire from nearby buildings.It was not immediately clear who fired on the protesters although both police and the military were at the protest.A military spokesman and local police did not respond to calls asking for comment on the latest incidents.The U.N. say security forces have killed more than 50 people to quell daily demonstrations and strikes against the February 1st coup.The generals say they acted because an election in November, which saw Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) secure a big victory, was marred by fraud - a claim rejected by the electoral commission.In Yangon, shops, factories, and banks were closed as part of the uprising against the country's military rulers.At least nine unions covering sectors including construction, agriculture and manufacturing have called on "all Myanmar people" to stop work to reverse the coup and restore Suu Kyi's elected government.Allowing economic activity to continue would help the military "as they repress the energy of the Myanmar people," the unions said in a statement.State media also said security forces were present at hospitals and universities.The International Physicians for Human Rights organization said occupation of hospitals was a violation of international law.The United States and other Western countries have imposed limited sanctions on the junta, and the European Union is preparing to widen its sanctions on Myanmar's armed forces to target businesses they run, according to diplomats and internal documents seen by Reuters. Australia on Sunday cut defense ties, saying it would only deal with non-government groups in Myanmar.