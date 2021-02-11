Chefs share the foods they always buy at Costco

Costco is a great place to buy meat in bulk. Justin Sullivan/Getty

Chefs told Insider what they get when they shop at Costco.

The chain's food-court pizza is affordable and can feed a crowd.

Many chefs recommend buying both seafood and meat at Costco.

Costco is a great place to shop when you're looking to stock up on bulk items, as this member-only warehouse allows you to score great deals on products like wine, meat, and fish.

To help you make the most of your next shopping trip, Insider asked chefs what they always buy from the chain.

One chef always stops at Costco's butcher counter.

Costco has a huge supply of various meats. Tim Boyle /GettyImages

Bourbon Steak's executive chef Kyle Johnson told Insider that he regularly takes advantage of the chain's wide variety of meat options.

"Costco's butcher counter consistently has stellar cuts and is one of my go-to sections when I visit," Johnson said. "It's honestly one of the very few places where you can get restaurant-quality meat at an affordable price."

You can ask the working butcher for advice to determine the proper cut for your next meal.

Another said Costco is a great place to get real Parmigiano Reggiano cheese.

Real Parmigiano Reggiano can be difficult to find. David Tonelson/Shuttershock

Jackson Kalb, chef and owner of Jame Enoteca, told Insider that he buys this Italian staple for his restaurant.

"Not many people know this, but Costco has real Parmigiano Reggiano, which is a huge score," Kalb said. "As a chef focused on Italian flavors, we always buy in bulk for the restaurant and use it in a multitude of our dishes."

This cheese works great shredded on top of a pasta dish or featured on a charcuterie board.

One chef buys meat and seafood in bulk at Costco.

The store sells everything from crabs to lobster tails. Melanie Stetson Freeman / Insider

Daniel England, corporate chef of OMG Hospitality Group, told Insider that Costco is a great place to buy protein in bulk.

"I also enjoy Costco if I'm cooking for a party at my house," England said. "It's a great place to bulk-buy meats and seafood — ribs, steaks, shrimp, you name it."

If you end up with leftovers, you can freeze them to prolong their shelf life.

Costco is where one chef stocks up on nonperishable items.

You can buy flour in bulk. Justin Sullivan /GettyImages

With an array of different flours, sugars, and canned goods, Costco is a great place to buy pantry staples in bulk.

"I typically go there for canned tomatoes, flour, rice, sugar, oils, pasta, and vinegar — all things you can buy in bulk at a lower cost and not have to worry about it spoiling," England said.

To keep these products fresher for longer, you can look up the proper ways to store different foods, like keeping sugar in an airtight container or moving pasta from the cardboard box once opened.

Another chef always buys the chain's cheese danishes.

Costco typically has a few danish varieties available. Abigail Abesamis Demarest for Insider

Costco offers freshly baked goods like danishes, bagels, and muffins, and Watershed Kitchen and Bar's executive chef Jack Moore told Insider that he takes advantage of those options.

"We never leave Costco without some cream-cheese danishes," Moore said. "They are available for a pretty good price. Plus what chef doesn't get home late at night after service and not want junk food?"

You can also mix and match two four-packs of danishes for under $10.

One chef likes to snag presliced packages of prosciutto.

Prosciutto can make for a delicious appetizer. Elena.Katkova/Shuttershock

Prosciutto is an Italian dry-cured cut of ham, and Moore said he buys it presliced from the chain.

"This is my favorite at-home snack when my wife and I have a movie night," Moore said. "In Italy, on our honeymoon, we saw the same brand."

The salty meat works great wrapped around sweet fruits like cantaloupe or dates.

And another makes sure to grab Chosen Food's avocado oil.

Avocado oil can be used for frying and dressing salads. Chosen Foods

Debbie Lee, founder and executive chef of Mind Body Fork, told Insider she buys this cooking oil at this chain.

"I love picking up the Chosen Food's avocado oil at Costco," Lee said. "The price is incredible, and it's such a neutral and versatile oil that can be used in dressings and to deep-fry."

Avocado oil is also great for marinating meats and can be used for baking.

Kirkland's canned tomatoes are one chef's favorite.

Canned tomatoes will give your dish extra flavor. REDA&CO / Contributor

Steven Lona, executive chef at Waterbar in San Diego, told Insider he always picks up this pantry staple at Costco.

"There are times where fresh tomatoes are just not going to match the rich flavor of canned tomatoes," Lona said.

Lona added that canned tomatoes are terrific for giving your dish an extra kick of flavor when you're in a pinch.

Costco is also a great place to snag some croissants, according to another chef.

Costco's croissants are buttery and affordable. Madeline Diamond/Insider

Mystic Meals' chef and contributor Nicole Andrea Guzman told Insider that the chain's buttery pastries are always on her list.

"Whenever I shop at Costco, I go straight to the bakery section and buy a 12-pack of croissants," Guzman said. "They are always fresh, buttery, delicious, and the price is right."

These large croissants can work as an easy week-day breakfast or a base for your lunch.

One chef takes advantage of the price and buys Kirkland's maple syrup.

Maple syrup is a versatile ingredient. Costco

This product isn't only for breakfasts, as it also makes for a versatile sweetener.

"I always buy the Kirkland-brand maple syrup, as it's available for a great price, and the flavor is on point," Guzman said.

"I also use it to make a spicy maple-soy marinade for pork loin, glazes for ham and chicken, and even add a splash in some rum or whiskey, which is really nice," she added.

One chef said the pizza from the chain's food court is perfect for feeding a crowd.

Costco is well-known for its pizza. Nixie Rhie/Flickr/Attribution 2.0

"We never, ever leave Costco without buying a couple of pizzas from the food court," Guzman said.

She added that they're great for feeding a crowd and are available with a variety of toppings.

Another added that Costco is a great place to snag healthy snacks like trail mix.

Mixed nuts are affordable at Costco. China News Service / Contributor

Colavita's corporate chef Ken Arnone told Insider that Costco offers an impressive array of hearty and nutritional products.

"If you are looking for healthy snacks, Costco has a great selection," Arnone said. "They have a great selection of healthy protein bars, mixed nuts, granola, and trending items like vegetable chips."

You can easily pack these snacks in your bag to tie you over on busy days.

Costco is one chef's go-to for red wine.

Costco sells affordable red wines. Elaine Thompson/AP Images

With an impressive collection of Cabernet, Merlot, and other red options and blends, Costco is a great place to snag an affordable bottle of wine.

"Costco is the best place to pick up some red wine," Arnone said. "There are lots of brands to choose from, and many bottles are usually available at the right price."

You can also choose from a selection of white wine or rosé.

