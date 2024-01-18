These chefs-to-be will make your Super Bowl party meal — with food from teams’ cities

Chefs-in-training at the non-profit FeedNC in Mooresville are ready to dish up Super Bowl party meals that reflect favorite fare from the cities of the teams competing in the divisional playoffs.

Can you say cheese curds, beer brats and kringles if the Green Bay Packers make it?

Coney dogs, pączki or slow-roasted shawarma if the Detroit Lions get to the Feb. 11 game in Las Vegas?

FeedNC plans to prepare two appetizers, two entrees and a dessert, as selected by culinary director Brendan Krebs.

The organization is taking orders on its website for meal packages starting at $100 that will be ready for pickup from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on game day.

“Chef Brendan is making it easy to kick back and relax with his Super Bowl platters,” FeedNC Program Coordinator Brittany Holbert said.

Formerly known as the Mooresville Soup Kitchen, FeedNC relies 100% on community donations to provide breakfast, lunch and groceries to people in need each week day, The Charlotte Observer previously reported. Students in the FeedNC workforce development program will gain more experience by preparing the meals, as they ready for jobs in local restaurants and other culinary settings.

The benefit also will buy more culinary equipment for the program.

At Feed NC, culinary students put what they learn directly into making meals they cook to order in the spacious Donoghue’s Open Door restaurant kitchen, located at the nonprofit’s site on Charlotte Highway (U.S. 21).

Breakfast and lunch are served weekdays to anyone who wants a meal and at no charge to the diner. A donation box is in the lobby.

The benefit also has us wondering about the most famous meals and desserts in the eight cities whose teams remain in the NFL playoffs.

This is just a starter list, but we hope it whets any fan’s appetite, no matter where they were born. Tell us your other favorite dishes if you’re from the cities, and we’ll be glad to add them.

Baltimore (Ravens)

Among other favorites, Visit Baltimore suggests:

▪ Maryland blue steamed crabs — With Old Bay seasoning and Maryland crab cakes.

▪ Oysters — Chesapeake Bay has so many of them — 400 million per one recent count — that Baltimore was once nicknamed Oyster City.

▪ Coddies — A local delicacy that combines potatoes, eggs, onions, saltine crackers and cod fish rolled in a batter and deep fried.

▪ Lemon sticks — A sweet-and-sour treat that wedges a peppermint stick into a halved lemon.

▪ Snowballs — Cups of shaved ice covered with flavored syrup.

Buffalo (Bills)

The visitbuffaloniagara.com lists these favorites, among others:

▪ Beef on Weck — “Carved roast beef on a salted hard roll with caraway seeds,” according to the site

▪ Buffalo Wings — Buffalo is the birthplace of this American classic.

▪ Buffalo-style pizza — A hybrid between Chicago deep dish and New York thin.

▪ Sponge Candy — A chocolate-covered confection made of sugar, corn syrup, water, vinegar and baking soda, according to stefanelliscandies.com. Its “secret ingredient” is air, according to the site.

Detroit (Lions)

▪ Coney dog — Beef franks in a soft, steamed bun with toppings, such as an all meat, beanless chili, diced white onions, and yellow mustard.

▪ Detroit pizza — A square-shaped pizza with crispy and cheesy corner slices.

▪ Slow-roasted shawarma — A Middle East dish made of marinated meats, such as lamb, beef and chicken.

▪ White Castle burgers — The chain famous for its mini-burgers known as sliders has been around since 1921. Its Mac and Cheese Nibblers are popular, too.

Green Bay (Packers)

▪ Cheese curds — These bite-sized pieces of curdled milk have a “mild and cheddar-like flavor” and are eaten plain “or with herbs, garlic and spices,” according to wisconsincheese.com. Fried curds are also popular.

▪ Brats with Kraut — That’s bratwurst with sauerkraut. Beer Brats are popular, too, i.e., bratwurst soaked in beer, according to Packer Forum.com.

▪ Beer cheese soup — Besides beer, featured ingredients include sharp cheddar cheese, Dijon mustard and Worcestershire sauce, according to Allrecipes.com.

▪ Kringles — Wisconsin’s State Pastry is an oval-shaped treat consisting of “32 layers of flaky, buttery dough filled with a variety of fruits and nuts and baked until golden brown,” according to Visit Racine County.com.

Houston (Texans)

▪ Tex-Mex

▪ Barbecue brisket

▪ Crawfish — Viet-Cajun is a popular variety, given the city’s large Vietnamese population. The variety features garlic butter and orange citrus flavors, according to Feedmi.org.

Kansas City (Chiefs)

▪ Kansas City barbecue and barbecue ribs, featuring a sweet, thick, ketchup-based sauce.

▪ Burnt ends — These burned edges of brisket are “arguably the most famous food to ever come from KC,” according to Kansas City Magazine.

▪ Cheesy corn — The barbecue side dish includes sweet corn, creamy cheeses and salty bacon, according to Today.com.

San Francisco (49ers)

▪ Mission Burrito — Born in the city’s Mission District at least 50 years ago, the burrito includes rice, sour cream, guacamole and salsa, according to Bite Unite.com.

▪ Dungeness crab

▪ Crusty sourdough bread bowl

Tampa Bay (Buccaneers)

The top foods that define Tampa include, according to Tampa Magazines.com and Charlotte Observer staff writers from the area:

▪ Cuban sandwich

▪ Deviled crab

▪ Crab Enchilau — Blue crabs, tomato sauce and spices served over rice or spaghetti.

▪ Guava cheese pastry

▪ Spanish bean soup, including garbanzo beans, ham and potatoes.

How to order Super Bowl Party Packs

Prices range from $100 for a four-person party pack to $400 for a gathering of 16, with proceeds benefiting the FeedNC culinary program.

The last day to order is Thursday, Feb. 8. Pick up will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, at FeedNC, 2456 Charlotte Highway (U.S. 21). Storing and heating instructions will be included with your platters.

Order at FeedNC.org. Details: FeedNC Program Coordinator Brittany Holbert at bholbert@feednc.org.

When, how to watch NFC Divisional Round playoffs

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers: 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20. Fox, fubo.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions: 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21. NBC, fubo.

When, how to watch AFC Divisional Round playoffs

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens: 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20. ESPN, ABC, fubo.

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21. CBS, Paramount+.