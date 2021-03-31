- By GF Value





The stock of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG, 30-year Financials) appears to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $83.44 per share and the market cap of $11.7 billion, Chegg stock is believed to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for Chegg is shown in the chart below.





Chegg Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

Because Chegg is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 26.3% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 31.86% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Chegg has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.75, which is in the middle range of the companies in Education industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Chegg at 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Chegg is fair. This is the debt and cash of Chegg over the past years:

Chegg Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Chegg has been profitable 0 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $644.3 million and loss of $0.08 a share. Its operating margin is 8.81%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Education industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Chegg at 2 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Chegg over the past years:

Story continues

Chegg Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Chegg is 26.3%, which ranks better than 86% of the companies in Education industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 383.9%, which ranks better than 99% of the companies in Education industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Chegg's return on invested capital is 45.84, and its cost of capital is 8.96. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Chegg is shown below:

Chegg Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

Overall, the stock of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks better than 99% of the companies in Education industry. To learn more about Chegg stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

