Chegg Stock Is Believed To Be Modestly Overvalued

The stock of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $83.49 per share and the market cap of $11.8 billion, Chegg stock shows every sign of being modestly overvalued. GF Value for Chegg is shown in the chart below.





Because Chegg is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 26.3% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 21.76% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Chegg has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.75, which is in the middle range of the companies in Education industry. The overall financial strength of Chegg is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Chegg is poor. This is the debt and cash of Chegg over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Chegg has been profitable 0 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $644.3 million and loss of $0.08 a share. Its operating margin of 8.81% in the middle range of the companies in Education industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Chegg's profitability as poor. This is the revenue and net income of Chegg over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Chegg is 26.3%, which ranks better than 87% of the companies in Education industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 383.9%, which ranks better than 99% of the companies in Education industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Chegg's ROIC was 45.84, while its WACC came in at 8.52. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Chegg is shown below:

In short, the stock of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks better than 99% of the companies in Education industry. To learn more about Chegg stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

