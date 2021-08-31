Chehalis Man Accused of Pointing Rifle During Argument Claims Self-Defense, According to Attorney

Aug. 31—A Chehalis man accused of pointing a gun at another person during an argument claims that while he did brandish a firearm during the argument on Saturday out of concern for his safety, he did not point it at the alleged victim, according to his defense attorney.

Kenneth Poach, 56, is facing one count of second-degree assault for allegedly pointing a rifle at his sister's boyfriend, who had reportedly attempted to interfere in an argument between Poach and Poach's sister at a residence in the 2400 block of Jackson Highway in Chehalis.

Poach allegedly went into the house during the argument to retrieve the rifle, which was described in court documents as "a wooden stock with a black barrel and it appeared to be a small caliber such as a .22 caliber." The alleged victim told deputies he backed away "fearing he would be shot by Kenneth," according to court documents.

"Mr. Poach wants the court to be aware that he did not point a firearm," said defense attorney Rachael Tiller during Poach's preliminary appearance in Lewis County Superior Court on Aug. 30.

"Mr. Poach did describe the scene to me and it was one where he was concerned for his safety," said Tiller, who said Poach described the alleged victim as twice his size and told Tiller he had brandished the firearm out of fear for his own safety.

"It was very dark and he was worried," Tiller added.

When questioned by police, Poach allegedly admitted to going into the residence to retrieve the rifle, though he initially claimed "the gun was a BB gun," according to court documents.

He cooperated with deputies and permitted them to enter the property and retrieve any firearms, and deputies found a wooden stock .22 caliber rifle and a black plastic BB gun. A deputy noted "the BB gun was covered in dust and appeared to be undisturbed for some time period," while the rifle "also had dust on it but it appeared to have been disturbed recently as if someone had picked it up," according to court documents.

While Tiller requested that Poach's bail be lowered from the $50,000 that was set over the weekend to no more than $20,000, Deputy Prosecutor Sara Beigh asked Judge James Lawler to raise bail to $75,000 out of concern for community safety.

Lawler decided to maintain the $50,000 bail, opting not to go lower due to the involvement of a firearm.

Poach's next court appearance is an arraignment hearing scheduled for Sept. 2.