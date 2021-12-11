Chehalis Man Arrested for Allegedly Robbing Home Depot in November

Dec. 11—A man has been arrested for allegedly robbing the Chehalis Home Depot on Nov. 5.

The defendant, Justin Taylor Booth, 30, of Chehalis, is accused of trying to leave the store with a cart full of items and, when approached by an employee, telling her "I have a gun and I will shoot you" before leaving with the items.

Witnesses and police were unable to identify Booth at the time of the incident. The suspect was initially only identified via witness testimony and security footage as a "white male with brown/red hair, wearing glasses and a unique manner of standing and walking" with "what appeared to be a tattoo" on his right hand, according to court documents.

Booth was cited for trespassing at the Home Depot on Nov. 13 and during that incident a Chehalis police sergeant matched a tattoo on Booth's hand to the one on the robbery suspect.

A Facebook search showed additional photos of Booth, "specifically how he had a similar stance to the person who was involved in the reported robbery," according to court documents.

Booth was officially charged on Dec. 6 with second-degree robbery, second-degree burglary and harassment, threat to kill. Lewis County Superior Court issued a $50,000 arrest warrant that same day, and Booth was taken into custody just after 5 a.m. on Dec. 10.

He had seven to eight active arrest warrants from varying jurisdictions at the time of his arrest, according to Deputy Prosecutor Scott Jackson.

O'Rourke called Booth's prior criminal history "extensive" and said his warrant history "is some of the worst I've ever seen."

O'Rourke opted to maintain the $50,000 bail set in the arrest warrant and scheduled Booth's arraignment hearing for Thursday, Dec. 16.