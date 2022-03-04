Chehalis Man Charged for Allegedly Assaulting Woman, Smashing Windows on Man's Truck, In February

Mar. 3—A Chehalis man is facing domestic violence charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman and smashed the windows of a man's truck.

The victims were reportedly drinking together in the area of Southwest Chehalis Avenue and Southwest Third Street on Feb. 3 when the defendant, Brandon Charles Smith, 18, reportedly approached and began arguing with the man. The woman reportedly tried to "calm Smith down," at which point Smith allegedly punched her.

The man said he managed to get Smith outside and locked the door.

The woman reportedly went after Smith to try and talk to him, but after entering Smith's residence, Smith allegedly "began punching her in the head, which chipped her tooth, caused a lump on her forehead and scratches on her face," according to court documents.

The next morning, the man said he woke up to someone telling him his truck windows had been smashed. He went outside and Smith reportedly "screamed at him that he smashed the windows," according to court documents.

The man estimated the damage to his truck and camper exceeded $750.

A $25,000 was soon issued for Smith's arrest on charges of second-degree assault and second-degree malicious mischief.

Smith was arrested by the Winlock Police Department on March 1 and had a preliminary hearing in Lewis County Superior Court the next day.

Judge James Lawler maintained the $25,000 bail set in the arrest warrant and issued a no contact order protecting the alleged victims.

Smith's next court appearance is an arraignment hearing scheduled for March 10.