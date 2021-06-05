Chehalis Man Sentenced in Attempted Strangulation Case

Jun. 5—A Chehalis man accused of attempting to strangle a woman during a dispute in March has pleaded guilty to one count of fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, and received a 364-day sentence, with credit for one day served and the remaining 363 days suspended for 24 months.

That means he can serve 24 months on probation instead of the remaining 363 days in jail, but will be arrested and required to serve the full 363 days in jail if he violates his conditions of release.

Kevin Lee Roberts was accused of grabbing the victim by the neck when she reportedly attempted to stop him from driving away from a residence in the 1100 block of Scammon Creek Road on March 29. He was initially charged with second-degree assault, domestic violence, but entered a guilty plea to the lesser charge of fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, on May 26.

A protection order has been issued for the victim and will remain in effect for five years.