Chehalis police searching for suspects after ATM stolen with forklift, driven to Home Depot

Chehalis police are looking for suspects after an ATM was stolen with a forklift on January 13 around 8:15 a.m.

According to police, the ATM was stolen from the Washington State Employees Credit Union in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue.

Police said it was ripped from the front of the building.

It was then driven to a nearby Home Depot parking lot, where it was opened, and an undisclosed amount of cash was taken.

The Chehalis Police Department is asking for your help finding the suspects. If you have any information call Detective Sergeant Ayers or Detective Fithen at 360-748-8605 or dispatch at 360-740-1105.

The crime is still under investigation and no further information is being released at this time.

In 2019, another ATM was stolen from the Credit Union in Chehalis with a forklift and loaded into a truck. Police thought that the forklift was stolen from a nearby construction site. No thieves were caught.