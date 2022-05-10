Chehalis police seeking suspect in bank robbery

The Chehalis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of robbing a bank on Friday.

Officers were dispatched to reports of a possible bank robbery at the Chase bank in the 600 block of South Market Boulevard at about 1 p.m.

Employees at the bank told police that a man implied he had a firearm, but one was not seen.

Once a bank teller complied with the robber’s demands, the man left the bank, running westbound on Southwest Seventh Street, then south on Southwest McFadden Avenue.

None of the bank’s employees were injured.

Officers from the Centralia Police Department, Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and Washington State Patrol assisted with containment in the area while a K-9 search was conducted.

The man was described as wearing a green beanie, a white face covering, a black zip-up jacket with white lettering on the left breast pocket, gray pants and black shoes with white on the ends of the toes.

Chehalis Police are asking anyone with a security camera in the surrounding area to check and see if the suspect was caught on their camera.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Chehalis Police Department dispatch at 360-740-1105.