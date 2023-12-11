Chehalis tribal officer involved in shooting at Lucky Eagle Casino, Sheriff’s Office says

A Chehalis tribal police officer was involved in a shooting at Lucky Eagle Casino on Sunday and now the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, the department announced on social media.

The shooting was reported about 7 p.m.

Lucky Eagle Casino, which is operated by the Chehalis Tribe, is in Rochester, about 25 miles southwest of Olympia.

“We are actively investigating an officer-involved shooting inside the Lucky Eagle Casino,” the Sheriff’s Office said in its post on social media.

The casino currently is closed, according to the Lucky Eagle Casino Facebook page.

Details about the shooting were not immediately available, said Sheriff’s Office Lt. Mike Brooks Sunday night.

Brooks said he didn’t have additional information because the Sheriff’s Office was coordinating with several agencies, including the federal government, on a preliminary investigation.

More information about the shooting might be released Sunday night or Monday morning, Brooks said.