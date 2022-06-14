Chehalis Woman Accused of Lighting Man on Fire in Morton on Saturday

Jun. 14—A Chehalis woman is facing assault and arson charges after she allegedly lit a man on fire in Morton on Saturday.

Tamara E. Kiviaho, 63, is accused of throwing a tire at the sleeping victim before pouring rubbing alcohol on the victim and lighting him on fire. The victim later told police he "ran outside and rolled around in the grass to put the fire out," according to court documents.

The man was transported to Arbor Health Morton Hospital with second- and third-degree burns to approximately 25% of his body, according to court documents.

The victim told law enforcement Kiviaho was "mad he would not get up, which is what started this event."

While on the way to the hospital to meet with the alleged victim, law enforcement received a call from Kiviaho reporting a fire at the victim's Morton residence, where the assault had occurred. Responding law enforcement arrived to find the building — which had once been a 25-foot by 25-foot shop with living quarters inside — was severely damaged and had only two standing walls remaining, according to court documents.

Law enforcement soon located Kiviaho in a travel trailer near the property. When asked about the fire, she reportedly said she was outside when the alleged victim "came running outside already on fire," according to court documents. "She said he was intentionally setting small fires in the building and that's probably what caused the fire."

When questioned further, Kiviaho allegedly admitted to throwing the tire at the victim and said she "was upset that he was not waking up," but denied lighting him on fire.

"During her interview, her story did not make sense and she kept having to clarify her statements," according to court documents.

Eventually, she allegedly admitted to "setting (the victim) on fire by pouring rubbing alcohol on him," according to court documents.

Kiviaho was arrested and was booked into the Lewis County Jail just before 2:50 a.m. on June 12 and has since been charged with one count each of first-degree arson and first-degree assault, domestic violence.

Her bail was set at $500,000 during her preliminary hearing in Lewis County Superior Court on Monday. There is a no-contact order in place preventing Kiviaho from contacting the alleged victim.

Kiviaho's next court appearance is an arraignment hearing scheduled for Thursday, June 23.