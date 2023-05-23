Chelmsford construction firm promises to address dust problem

A construction company in Essex has promised to address complaints over dust from a neighbouring business.

Gary Wray, the owner at the New Again car repair firm in New Street, Chelmsford, complained of the dust caused by lorries passing in and out of the Aggregate Industries depot.

He claims dirt has damaged computers and cars on site, and that one employee suffered abrasions in his left eye.

Aggregate Industries said it was taking "proactive" measures.

"There is just dust all over the place," Mr Wray told BBC Essex.

"We're getting it in our eyes, we're breathing it in, it's going all over the site, everything - it's just phenomenal."

His employee James Dyas said he could not see for two days, took a week off work, and was treated in hospital because of abrasions to his left eye.

"I actually had sunglasses on, and a hoodie over my head, and using my mum and dad as a guide dog to get me to the hospital," he said.

An Aggregate Industries spokesperson explained that its Chelmsford freight yard received "hundreds of thousands of tonnes of aggregates via rail" every year, which it transported to projects including the nearby Beulieu Park housing and railway station developments.

'Reduce dust'

"We are aware of complaints about dust from a nearby business and have been working closely with Chelmsford City Council to help resolve any issues," the spokesperson said.

"We have taken a number of proactive measures to help alleviate the problem."

The company said it would install a "dust suppression system" and a wheel wash facility.

It said it was working with Network Rail about potentially resurfacing part of the access road - Brook Street - and had told drivers to keep to a 15mph limit when arriving or leaving the site.

A council spokesperson said: "The company has agreed to work on measures to reduce dust."

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.ukor get in touch via WhatsApp on 0800 169 1830