Chelsea Boyd hired as Spencer Elementary School Principal

BRIGHTON — Shortly after the announcement Danielle Schmidt will depart Spencer Elementary School in Brighton, a new principal has been named.

The Brighton Area Schools Board of Education voted unanimously Monday, July 24, to hire Chelsea Boyd, although board members weren't originally in agreement. Boyd is an internal hire who's served as the district's literacy coach for two years and, most recently, the district lead for a multi-tiered system of supports.

She was already considered for another principal position in June at Hilton Elementary School.

"We had a posting in June for a vacant elementary school principal position, went through a process, (and) followed a process to fill that position," said BAS Superintendent Matt Outlaw.

"The (Spencer Elementary School) position was not posted where people in the public (would) have the opportunity to apply ... because administration established there was a good candidate in that initial pool."

Trustee Andy Storm and Vice President Bill Trombley were concerned about the process.

"For a principal position, it just seems that a district like Brighton — it's a very, very desirable district to work in for a professional that's in education — and it just seems to me that ... there would be a lot of interest in a principal level position within Brighton Area Schools," Storm said.

Storm asked whether any underrepresented minorities were represented in the candidate pool. Outlaw felt there was a good balance of male and female candidate, but said most candidates appeared Caucasian.

Outlaw said administration elected to choose a candidate from the Hilton Elementary School pool because summer is quickly coming to an end and the pool of candidates tends to shrink as the school year approaches.

President Roger Myers, who has served on the board for seven years, agreed.

"We haven't had two principals that have left in that close of a timeframe," Myers said.

Outlaw added, even if administration decided to post the position, he was confident they'd still end up with Boyd. Treasurer John Conely agreed after hearing Boyd's credentials.

"It sounds like she's highly qualified and right now, I think in the industry, it's probably going to be our best shot at what we're trying to do and give her the opportunity to and let's hope it all works out great. Maybe she'll be with us the next 10, 20 years," he said.

"She has distinguished herself as one of the most important instructional leaders within the district," Outlaw said. "Furthermore, she's exceled at building relationships and working collaboratively with staff and parents to deliver results for students. She's a creative problem solver with a true passion for helping students to succeed."

Boyd came to Brighton from Genesee County, where she was also a literacy consultant. Before that, she was a special education teacher.

