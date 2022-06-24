Chelsea Clinton and Other Expedia Directors Stir Shareholder Dissension

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dennis Schaal
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chelsea Clinton
    Chelsea Clinton
    American author and global health advocate
  • Bill Clinton
    Bill Clinton
    42nd President of the United States
  • Dara Khosrowshahi
    Iranian businessman
Chelsea Clinton speaking with supporters of her mother, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, at a campaign rally at the Memorial Union at Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona on October 19, 2016. Chelsea Clinton is an Expedia Group board member.
Chelsea Clinton speaking with supporters of her mother, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, at a campaign rally at the Memorial Union at Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona on October 19, 2016. Chelsea Clinton is an Expedia Group board member.

Expedia Group board members Chelsea Clinton and Craig Jacobson drew more withheld votes than votes in their favor when they were reelected as directors.

A third board member, Uber boss Dara Khosrowshahi, who’s a former Expedia Group CEO, generated a lot of withheld votes, as well, at the company’s June 16 annual meeting. Expedia reported the results Wednesday. Beverly Anderson, president of global consumer solutions at Equifax, also was subject to a large number of votes withheld.

So in sum, four of the 11 directors elected to the Expedia Group board attracted a large number of withheld votes. Three of them — all but Khosrowshahi — were on the board’s compensation committee although Anderson took a position on the committee only in the second half of 2021.

Khosrowshahi’s Uber has announced its intent to get more deeply involved in travel.

The following were the vote tallies for the quartet:

Expedia Directors With Large Numbers of Withheld Votes

Director

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Non-Votes

Chelsea Clinton

88,100,168

89,360,639

9,081,441

Craig Jacobson

84,320,065

93,140,742

9,081,441

Dara Khosrowshahi

93,948,879

83,511928

9,081,441

Beverly Anderson

68,930,484

53,295,803

9,081,441

Clinton, who has been an Expedia board member since 2017 and also serves as a director on Expedia chairman Barry Diller’s IAC, drew more votes withheld (89,360,639) than votes for (88,100,168) her reelection. Clinton, the daughter of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, has been vice chair of the Clinton Foundation since 2013.

A similar vote, albeit a more lopsided one, 84,320,065 for and 93,140,742 votes withheld, occurred for Jacobson, who has served as an Expedia director since 2007. He’s an attorney practicing entertainment law, and has been on the board since 2007.

Both were reelected to the board, as was Khosrowshahi, who unlike the other two received more votes in his favor than were withheld, but received a huge chunk of votes withheld, 83,511928 versus 93,948,879 in favor, compared with seven other people elected to the 11-person board.

Clinton, Jacobson, and Khosrowshahi were elected by a combination of common stockholders, who get one vote per share, as well as shareholders who own premium Class B shares that come with more voting clout. Expedia Group’s board elections are by plurality, not a majority tally. Diller controls 27 percent of the the company’s voting power with his Class B and Class A shares of common stock.

Beverly Anderson, who has been an Expedia board member since December 2020, was one of three board members subject to election by Class A common stock shareholders only, where Diller’s voting power isn’t as influential. Anderson received 68,930,484 votes in favor and there were 53,295,803 votes withheld.

Board elections that trigger large numbers of votes withheld in such a process are generally interpreted as a way for shareholders to express displeasure.

A Reuters article written a decade ago about a study of shareholder board elections where there are a large number of withheld votes said: “Major reasons for withholding votes included: the company’s adoption of a poison-pill anti-takeover strategy without shareholder approval, ‘related-party’ transactions by corporate insiders, concern over executive compensation and general dissatisfaction with the company.”

Expedia Group’s annual meeting, which took place June 16, and saw the slate of 11 board members elected, took four-and-a-half minutes, according to the posted webinar, and there were no questions from shareholders. So it is difficult to say what prompted all of the withheld votes.

Was executive compensation the flash point? CEO and vice chairman Peter Kern was granted a $296 million compensation package in 2021, although he isn’t expected to draw compensation for the remainder of his contract, which expires April 22, 2024.

Clinton chaired the board’s compensation committee last year, and Jacobson and Anderson were members. Anderson joined the committee in the second half of 2021.

On the other hand, Kern, who has led the company’s strategy revamp and trimmed a huge amount of overhead in the last couple of years, was reelected to the board in resounding fashion — 173,131,663 in favor versus 4,329,144 votes withheld.

Asked about the large number of withheld votes for the four board members, an Expedia Group spokesperson said: “We value input from our shareholders and will continue to take it into account as we execute on our mission to deliver long-term shareholder value.”

Could the large number of withheld votes for Clinton and Khosrowshahi have been political? The politics of the Clinton family are well-known, and the Clinton Foundation itself has been controversial. Khosrowshahi was an outspoken critic of former President Donald’s Trump’s Muslim bans an anti-immigrant policies.

Source: Expedia Group

One could speculate that perhaps the votes withheld were an expression of disappointment in Expedia’s share price performance. Expedia’s stock price increased 194 percent from the day Kern became CEO on April 22, 2020 through the end of 2021, but has fallen off a cliff with the overall market downturn in 2022.

Subscribe to Skift newsletters for essential news about the business of travel.

Recommended Stories

  • Shanghai Stock Exchange is world's No 1 IPO venue as Chinese firms return home to counter US delisting threat

    Shanghai Stock Exchange has overtaken Nasdaq and Hong Kong as the world's top initial public offering venue in the first half, helped by flotations of leading mainland Chinese companies following their delisting in the US. According to Deloitte, a total of 68 IPOs, including jumbo offerings by China Mobile, the world's largest mobile operator by subscribers, and CNOOC, China's largest offshore driller, helped fundraising in Shanghai to reach HK$254.3 billion (US$32.4 billion), 49 per cent more t

  • The One Nail Polish Shade Each Zodiac Sign Should Wear for Cancer Season

    Leos will want to bring the drama.

  • Israel and Hong Kong to Test New Digital Currency

    A joint retail CBDC project between Israel and Hong Kong will launch in the third quarter of this year

  • It started with a guitar and turned into a $20,000 debt: How I paid it off in 8 steps

    I took the kitchen-sink approach to paying off my credit card debt, using as many tools as I could. Here are the ones that made the most difference for me.

  • Biden administration moves to expand Title IX protections. Here's what California says

    The Biden administration's proposed overhaul of Title IX of campus sexual assault rules aren't expected to bring a "sea change" to Title IX practices at California colleges and universities.

  • UK developer backed by Hong Kong tycoon Henry Cheng eyes US$171 million in tokenisation plan for London residential tower

    A UK developer backed by Hong Kong billionaire Henry Cheng Kar-shun is planning to raise as much as £140 million (US$171.4 million) via a tokenisation plan, allowing individual investors to share the income from a residential tower in central London. Knight Dragon Developments, chaired and majority-owned by the tycoon who controls city developer New World Development, is selling 100,000 tokens at £1,400 each, giving holders a share of 80 per cent of the rental income from the residential tower.

  • Novartis wins U.S. approval for targeted cancer drug combination

    A targeted oral drug combination by Novartis won U.S. approval for use in a wide range of advanced solid tumours that are driven by a certain genetic contributor, widening the use of a novel treatment approach that is known as tumour agnostic. The Food and Drug Administration early on Thursday granted accelerated approval for the combination of the two drugs Tafinlar and Mekinist for adults and children as young as six with inoperable or metastatic solid tumours with a mutation known as BRAF V600, who have exhausted other treatment options. Earlier this month, the oral drug combination showed promise in treating a subgroup of patients suffering from a common childhood brain cancer in a trial.

  • If you're not part of the solution to the gun violence problem, you're part of the problem

    The Second Amendment argument about gun ownership is a distraction from the real problem: That leaders aren't coming up with any solutions.

  • E8Funding Is Excited to Announce the Launch Of their New Trading System

    Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2022) - E8Funding is delighted to announce that it has leveraged the recent advancements in artificial intelligence, to develop a revolutionary system that will allow users to instantly start their journey to becoming a funded trader with just the click of a button.E8Funding Dashboard - You take the trades, we take the risk.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8913/128830_1b428623041c0a2d_001full

  • 64 percent in new poll say they think Jan. 6 attack was planned

    Nearly two-thirds of U.S. adults believe the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol was planned, according to a new Quinnipiac poll. The poll found that 64 percent of respondents believed the attack was planned and 30 percent believed it was spontaneous. Democrats were more likely to believe the attack was planned — only 13…

  • Letters to the editor: Repeal the Second Amendment

    Readers weigh in with strong opinions regarding the Second Amendment.

  • Coinbase Rolls Out First Crypto Derivative Amid Slump in Tokens

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. will launch its first crypto derivative product on Monday in the midst of the current crypto winter.Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsRecession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Markets WrapThese Are the World’s Most Liveable Cities in 2022The World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsEach nano Bitcoin futures contracts

  • Why the stock market’s big Tuesday rally is looking like a bear bounce

    It was Turnaround Tuesday for the stock market as U.S. investors returned from a 3-day weekend. Here's why one market economist says the bounce is likely to fizzle.

  • LGBTQ people more likely than straight people to end up in prison

    Facing family rejection, bias and economic despair, LGBTQ people are more likely to be arrested or incarcerated -- especially those of color.

  • BofA Is Latest Wealth Management Firm to Invest in iCapital

    Bank of America has made a strategic investment in iCapital, which provides technology to investors, advisors and asset managers. The company also runs funds to help financial advisors invest client money in private equity and hedge funds at lower minimums. The amount invested by the banking company was not disclosed.

  • ‘Until inflation peaks, mortgage rates won’t either.’ We asked 3 economists and real estate pros: Will mortgage rates climb higher this summer?

    In June, rates on the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage climbed above 6%, according to Bankrate data. This comes as inflation stubbornly sits at a 40-year high and the Fed has raised rates multiple times in an attempt to curb it. Nadia Evangelou, senior economist and director of forecasting at the National Association of Realtors (NAR), says although mortgage rates will continue to rise in the following months, she doesn’t expect to see the same sharp increases that the market experienced in March and April.

  • Miami Heat keeps pick, drafts Serbian forward Nikola Jovic at No. 27 in NBA Draft

    There was one big question surrounding the Miami Heat entering this year’s NBA Draft: Would the Heat keep or trade its first-round pick?

  • Man found not responsible for Times Square vehicle rampage

    A man who drove his car through crowds of people in Times Square in 2017, killing a young tourist and maiming helpless pedestrians, was cleared of responsibility Wednesday because of mental illness. A jury in New York City accepted an insanity defense claiming Richard Rojas was so psychologically disturbed he didn’t know what he was doing. The judge has said the finding would qualify Rojas for an open ended “involuntary mental commitment” instead of a lengthy prison term.

  • Oh Yeah, Into The Breach Is Back, Baby

    Into the Breach is one of the greatest turn-based tactics games of all time, so it was an absolute joy earlier today to hear that it is about to be updated with all kinds of new stuff.

  • Read Why This Analyst Cut Bed Bath And Beyond's Price Target By 60%

    Telsey Advisory Group analyst Cristina Fernández lowered the price target on Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ: BBBY) to $6 from $15, implying a 10.45% downside. The analyst maintained an Underperform rating on the shares. The analyst is taking a subdued view due to more negative commentary from mass retailers like Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG), Target Corp (NYSE: TGT), and Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) about consumer spending on the home category and the impact of lapping government stimulus checks in 2021.