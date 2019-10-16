Chelsea Clinton quashes rumor of possible run for Congress

NEW YORK (AP) — Chelsea Clinton is quashing the rumor that she might run for the New York congressional seat being vacated by retiring Rep. Nita Lowey.

Clinton said on the talk show "The View" Wednesday that she is not considering running for Lowey's seat.

The daughter of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said she has heard "some version of this question" ever since she was 3 or 4 years old being asked whether she was planning to run for governor of Arkansas.

Lowey announced last week that she would not be seeking reelection next year, prompting speculation that Clinton might run for the run for the open seat.

Clinton's Manhattan home is outside Lowey's district but her parents' home in Chappaqua, New York, is in the district.