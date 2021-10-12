Chelsea Handler gushes over boyfriend Jo Koy: 'I fell in love at the age of 46'

Chelsea Handler couldn't help but gush over her boyfriend Jo Koy while making an appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon."

"If I fell in love at the age of 46, I have hope for every person in this world," the comedian joked Monday night.

Handler admitted she was feeling frustrated in the relationship department over the last few years because "men were very discouraging… especially, you know, straight white men, and I was like, ‘Oh, God, who am I going to end up with?'"

The author said at first she and Koy, a fellow comedian, were just friends. He even previously worked on her late-night show "Chelsea Lately" and she never thought about him in a romantic way.

"Then I had my friend Jo Koy, who was in my life a very long time," she explained. "And then one day, I just looked at him and I thought, ‘Oh, that’s my guy!’ So he’s like my best buddy, and then I also, you know, get to have sex with him. … Fun time!"

Comedian Jo Koy (L) and comedian/actress Chelsea Handler (R) take a selfie at a Los Angeles Dodgers game. Michael Owens/Getty Images

Handler told the audience if she can find love in her 40s so can others.

"So anyone, if you have a friend in your life that you think you’re not into or not attracted to, just remember my story and to be open-minded," she advised.

Handler and Koy, 50, first sparked dating rumors in August when the pair was spotted at a Los Angeles Dodgers game showing off a ton of PDA.

In 2019, Handler appeared on an episode of " The Talk " and spoke about how therapy has helped her realize that wanting a relationship is not a weakness nor an admission that she’s not comfortable on her own.

"I have changed my mind about being open to relationships because I thought I was tough for a really long time, and what I learned through therapy is that being really tough is actually being vulnerable and being able to admit that you really want to be in a relationship," she told the panel . "I thought I would sound weak if I said that. And, listen, I have a pretty good life, so I’m happy if I don’t have a relationship. But I’d love to find somebody to love."