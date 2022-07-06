Chelsea Jones, 26, dies from apparent long-distance bullet shot across Summit Lake

Police lights

The 26-year-old woman found shot in the head in her Akron home on the 4th of July has died.

The woman, identified as Chelsea Jones, died from her injury at 1:43 p.m. Tuesday at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital, the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office said Wednesday. Her death has been ruled a homicide and an autopsy is being scheduled.

Jones was found with a gunshot wound to her head in her home in the 1600 block of Summit Lake Boulevard shortly before midnight on Monday.

Shot apparently from across lake

Akron police believe Jones was shot long distance by someone firing a gun across Summit Lake. She sitting on a couch when she was hit by the bullet.

A man who called 9-1-1 asking for an ambulance said he found Jones injured, police said.

Police later found a bullet hole in a front-facing window and then found 9mm casings on a boat dock across the lake near the Summit Lake Community Center.

Police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip; call the Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS; or text TIPSCO with tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.

