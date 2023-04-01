Chelsea police locate suspect in hit-and-run crash that left man with life-threatening injuries

A 59-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was hit by a car in Chelsea Friday night.

Police said the driver took off, but as of Saturday morning, they located a vehicle fitting the description of the one seen leaving the area of the crash.

Chelsea police found the car parked in Saugus. They towed it for further examination.

Investigators told Boston 25 News they located the owner of the car and are working with the Suffolk County District Attorney and with Massachusetts State Police to determine if charges will be filed.

As of Saturday morning, the victim was at Massachusetts General Hospital being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said they have not yet determined where exactly the man was when he was hit by the car but say there are a lot of pedestrian lights and crosswalks in the area where he was hit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

