Chelsea Police searching for driver of a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian

Chelsea Police are searching for the driver of a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian with serious injuries.

Police responded to Broadway Street Friday night for reports of a pedestrian struck. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

The driver fled the scene and the vehicle has not been located yet.

Police located the vehicle of interest in Saugus fitting the description of the one leaving the area of the crash and it was towed for further examination.

Police said forensic teams are being called to investigate the scene. Drivers can expect detours in the area.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

