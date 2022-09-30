Chelsey Coe disappearance: Police continue to search for answers 5 years later

Five years after she went missing, police are providing an update on the investigation into the disappearance of a Miamisburg woman.

Chelsey Coe was 25 years old when she was reported missing by her mother in September 2017. Shula Woodworth, who lives in the Adams County area, said she filed the report on her daughter after not hearing from Coe for a few months, News Center 7 previous reported.

On Thursday, Muncy said there were no new leads into Coe’s disappearance.

“We do follow up on sporadic information as we get it, but to date, none of that information has gotten us any closer to locating Chelsey,” Muncy said.

Miamisburg police Sgt. Jeff Muncy previously told News Center 7 that FBI and local officers came with police dogs in May to the property at 551 Lower Miamisburg, Coe’s last-known address, and obtained permission from a nearby landowners to search additional grounds.

Crews worked in and around a pole barn next door to the 551 address for much of the day, and a backhoe was used later in the afternoon to dig near the barn.

“We are confident that there are persons out there with knowledge or information as to what happened to her and would encourage those persons to come forward, even if it is anonymous,” Muncy said.

Those with information on Coe’s disappearance can contact Miamisburg Police at (937)-225-4357.



