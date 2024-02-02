Cheltenham residents evacuated from homes due to fire

A woman has been taken to hospital and people evacuated from their homes due to a house fire.

Emergency services were called to a home in the Springbank area of Cheltenham at about 21:40 GMT on Thursday.

Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service has asked residents to avoid the area and keep doors and windows closed.

Police have put a cordon in place and ambulance teams are on the scene to provide treatment.

Pictures show the home has suffered significant damage

Neighbours were evacuated from their homes

