Cheltenham residents evacuated from homes due to fire
A woman has been taken to hospital and people evacuated from their homes due to a house fire.
Emergency services were called to a home in the Springbank area of Cheltenham at about 21:40 GMT on Thursday.
Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service has asked residents to avoid the area and keep doors and windows closed.
Police have put a cordon in place and ambulance teams are on the scene to provide treatment.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk