Chembio Diagnostics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CEMI) Path To Profitability

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CEMI): Chembio Diagnostics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or monitor diseases. With the latest financial year loss of -US$6.4m and a trailing-twelve month of -US$6.7m, the US$93m market-cap amplifies its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. Many investors are wondering the rate at which CEMI will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below I will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for CEMI.

According to the 4 industry analysts covering CEMI, the consensus is breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2020, before generating positive profits of US$1.2m in 2021. Therefore, CEMI is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. How fast will CEMI have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2021? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 69% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, I won’t go into details of CEMI’s upcoming projects, however, bear in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before I wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. CEMI has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 2.1% of equity. This means that CEMI has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital,and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

